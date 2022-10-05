Embrace autumn at the one-day-only Forest Harvest Market

The Mairie de Monaco is on a mission to revitalise the Monte-Carlo Market by organising several themed events. This is what is planned for Saturday.

The initiative, led Marjorie Crovetto, to breathe new life into the local fresh-food market in La Condamine continues on Saturday 8th October with the great ‘Forest Harvest Market’.

In addition to the vendors usually present, exhibitors will be offering mushrooms, chestnuts and other forest products.

It’s a great way to embrace the autumn season, which officially began on 22nd September.

Next up on the roster: the Regional Wines and Cheese Market on Saturday 22nd October.

Access is free for all.

