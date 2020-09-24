Weather
18 ° C
18°C
Thursday, September 24, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

6 new cases of Covid-19 on 24 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 205: 10 hospitalised - 6 residents, 23 home monitored, 166 healed, 1 resident death

Emergency response exercise

Emergency response exercise

By Stephanie Horsman - September 24, 2020

The emergency response capabilities of Monaco, Italy and France have been put to the test during a mock oil spill off the coast of San Remo.

The three countries bound by the RAMOGE Agreement – Monaco, Italy and France, held an anti-pollution exercise off the coast of Sam Remo on Thursday to gauge the responsiveness of participants in the event of an actual major pollution incident.

The Italian Ministry of the Environment and the Italian Coast Guard organised the simulation exercise as part of the RAMOGEPOL response plan. The ongoing health situation prohibited a normal drill to be carried out, and therefore did not include naval and air responses. Nonetheless, the goal was to test coordination efforts and reactions of the Monegasque, French and Italian authorities as realistically as possible in the event of a major environmental emergency.

The created scenario, which was dubbed SANREMO 2020, was a mock-up of an accident between an oil tanker and a yacht off the coast of the Italian town of San Remo. In the simulation, the tanker spilled a large amount of oil, threatening the Ligurian, French and Monaco coastlines. The reaction to this danger led to the activation of crisis centres in each country and a video conference with the relevant authorities.

The exercise allowed the players to ensure several stopgaps were in place, such as good communication between the RAMOGE state authorities, the competence of the oil spill drift forecasting model, and the timely mobilisation of the Mediterranean Assistance Unit, REMPEC.

These exercises take place every year in a different location and are designed to optimise the effectiveness of the emergency resources at each country’s disposal in the fight against marine pollution.

In practice, the organisation was put to the test in October 2018, when a ro-ro vessel, the Ulysse and the container ship, Virginia, collided off the coast of Corsica.

RAMOGE, an acronym coming from the original geographic area the agreement covered, Saint RAaphael in the west and MOnaco and GEnoa in the east, and was formally organised in 1976 as an agreement between the three nations to come to the aide of the other in the event of any coastal environmental disaster within the regions. In addition to being first responders, the agreement also acts as an instrument for scientific, technical, legal and administrative cooperation efforts that implement actions and proposals that assist in integrating coastal management plans.

Next year, the RAMOGEPOL exercises will be organised by the Mediterranean Maritime Prefecture.

 

PHOTO: © DR

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMiró exhibition at NMNM
Next articleNew report maps substance usage among Monaco’s teens

Editors pics

September 24, 2020 | Culture

Miró exhibition at NMNM

An exhibit of 65 works by the legendary Spanish painter, sculptor and ceramicist Joan Miró is on display at the New National Museum of Monaco, Villa Paloma.

0
September 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Half year balance sheet takes stock of crisis

The crisis brought about by Covid-19 cost the Principality €900 million in profits for the first half of the year, the latest report from IMSEE has revealed.

0
September 22, 2020 | Local News

Brighter, faster and more powerful

The Principality now has a new, easily identifiable way to locate electric vehicle recharging stations, introducing bright yellow ‘Monaco On’ recharging points.

0
September 16, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Covid testing centre reopens

The Monaco government has reinitiated a Covid-19 screening centre at Espace Léo Ferré, although this time testing will be prioritised.

0

daily

September 24, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Nice and Marseille hit with new restrictions

Stephanie Horsman

French Health Minister Olivier Véran has announced plans to step up the fight against a second wave of Covid, placing new temporary restrictions on Nice and Marseille.

0
September 24, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Emergency response exercise

Stephanie Horsman

The emergency response capabilities of Monaco, Italy and France have been put to the test during a mock oil spill off the coast of San Remo.

0
September 24, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Miró exhibition at NMNM

Stephanie Horsman

An exhibit of 65 works by the legendary Spanish painter, sculptor and ceramicist Joan Miró is on display at the New National Museum of Monaco, Villa Paloma.

0
September 24, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New Ambassadors welcomed

Cassandra Tanti

It’s been a month of diplomatic accreditations, with several ambassadors officially presenting their credentials in Monaco and internationally.

0
MORE STORIES

Rogue trader loses bank balance

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_15219" align="alignleft" width="300"]Photo: Max Malafosse Photo: Max Malafosse[/caption] Jérôme Kerviel, the rogue trader who nearly brought French banking giant Société Générale to its knees, has told French news outlet 20 Minutes that the bank has seized almost all the money in his account – amounting to between €3,000 and €4,000. Last September the bank was granted one million euros in damages against Mr Kerviel by the Versailles Court of Appeal. "I thought the Société Générale would not do it ...", Jérôme Kerviel told 20 Minutes. “They want to suffocate me for the rest of my life," Mr Kerviel added. The bank has refuted the notion of any desire for revenge, saying: “Société Générale is recovering its claim as it would against any debtor.” A spokesperson said: “The million euros which Jérôme Kerviel was ordered to pay represents only a tiny part of the damage suffered." The bank had originally been awarded €4.9 billion in damages, although a court found that there had been "shortcomings" in the bank's control procedures.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=15212

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=12353  
Tiger Mosquito. (Pic: Centers For Disease Control)

Government warns on tiger mosquitoes

Local News Staff Writer -
The tiger mosquito measures less than one centimetre and is easily recognisable by its black and white stripes on the body, its legs and its totally black wings.