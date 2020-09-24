Emergency response exercise

Thursday, September 24, 2020
6 new cases of Covid-19 on 24 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 205: 10 hospitalised - 6 residents, 23 home monitored, 166 healed, 1 resident death
French Health Minister Olivier Véran has announced plans to step up the fight against a second wave of Covid, placing new temporary restrictions on Nice and Marseille.
The emergency response capabilities of Monaco, Italy and France have been put to the test during a mock oil spill off the coast of San Remo.
An exhibit of 65 works by the legendary Spanish painter, sculptor and ceramicist Joan Miró is on display at the New National Museum of Monaco, Villa Paloma.
It’s been a month of diplomatic accreditations, with several ambassadors officially presenting their credentials in Monaco and internationally.