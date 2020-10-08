Weather
Friday, October 9, 2020

2 new cases of Covid-19 on 8 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 229: 3 residents hospitalised, 18 home monitored, 207 healed, 1 resident death

Emergency unemployment benefits extended

By Stephanie Horsman - October 8, 2020

The Monegasque government has announced it will be extending Reinforced Total Temporary Unemployment (CTTR) pay-outs until next spring in an effort to ease financial concers through the winter season.

Following up on the announcement made by the Minister of State, Pierre Dartout, at Tuesday’s National Council meeting, Didier Gamerdinger, Minister of Health and Social Affairs, spoke to the press on Wednesday about the government decision to extend CTTR benefits until 31st March 2021.

“The extension of the Reinforced Total Temporary Unemployment until next spring is a strong gesture which has been budgeted at €9 million per month,” said Mr. Gamerdinger. “It meets the expectations of many professionals who fear a rebound in difficulties at the end of the marked summer season, including the cancellation of several major events in September-October.”

The news is a relief for those who have suffered severe downturns in income since the onset of the Covid pandemic. Whilst it covers a vast number of occupations, there are strings attached for some metiers.

Pascale Pallanca, Director of Labour, clarified the terms of the system, stating, “For all activities strongly impacted by the crisis – events, culture, leisure, sport, travel agencies, hotels, restaurants, local shops, transport, nightclubs, etc., no proof will be required. For activities impacted by ricochet, such as wholesale trade, printing or consulting and management companies, it will be necessary to justify a decline of at least 30% of turnover.”

On a similar note, Mr Gamerdinger went on to say that, “Since the CTTR is considered to be support for the return to work, it must be continued in order to continue to benefit from it. Finally, in the event of the implementation of a social plan, the company will be subject to a penalty in obtaining the CTTR, namely that the remainder of wages by the company will increase from 20 to 30 per cent.”

 

Photo: Communication Department © Michael Alesi

 

 

 

MORE STORIES

AMADE and MonacoTech join forces

Business & Finance Cassandra Tanti -
AMADE and MonacoTech have launched a mobile app that will help protect children on the African continent and provide them with access to education and health services.

Weekly markets

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
With quarterly earnings season coming to an end, investors will be examining the heavy load of key macro data that is expected next week. Inflation readings from major developed markets are likely to tell a similar story. Inflation continues to remain muted in the US, UK and eurozone, as global growth weakens and monetary easing seems to be losing its effectiveness. At the same time, cost-push pressures remain negligible despite steady wage growth. October’s consumer price index (CPI) in both the US and UK is expected to come in slightly below the central banks’ 2% target rate. Meanwhile, October’s eurozone harmonised index of consumer prices may be even more subdued and below 1%. Investors will also await quarterly growth readings, with the third-quarter (Q3) gross domestic product (GDP) flash estimate and Q3 GDP preliminary readings out in the eurozone and the UK respectively. Both regions are expected to report relatively tepid growth, however the UK is likely to avoid a technical recession, after contracting in Q2. A weakening UK corporate sector has driven sluggish growth, amid persistent Brexit uncertainty over the summer, while the eurozone has been mainly hit by reduced trade activity given its export-oriented economy. However, both geographies were kept afloat by their strong reliance on their domestic sectors, which have shrugged off mounting headwinds to the global economy as they profited from steady real wage growth. Finally, investors will be on the look-out for any signs of distress from the UK labour market following the decline in employment and vacancies in August. Brexit’s negative impact on productivity is starting to spill over into the jobs’ market. We wouldn’t be surprised to see further deterioration in October’s unemployment claims and September’s International Labour Organisation unemployment rate.

Monetary easing here to stay

In August, we noted that the US Federal Reserve’s first cut since 2008’s financial crisis, on 31 July, appeared to have shifted global central bank policy with it. Rates were then cut by the same amount at the central bank’s policy meetings in September and October, meaning 75 basis points of cuts in 2019 thus far. Emerging markets such as Brazil, Turkey, India and Russia have followed suit, lowering interest rates in October. In developed markets, central banks in Australia and the eurozone trimmed interest rates in October and September respectively. Indeed, the European Central Bank is likely to ease policy further in 2020. Recent speeches from prominent figures at the Bank of England have suggested that, even in the event of a Brexit deal, the next move in rates could be down rather than up. The chart looks at 29 of the largest central banks globally and, for each month, shows the number of central banks that cut rates and the number that hiked rates. The chart signals a solid move to easing since July as central banks have gradually started to acknowledge increasing headwinds to the macroeconomic backdrop.
In the current environment, yields will likely remain depressed, anchored by easy monetary policy. As such, the “search for yield” is set to persist, especially with higher downside risks to global economic growth. Therefore, strategies aimed at enhancing income generation should remain attractive to investors.
 