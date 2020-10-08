Emergency unemployment benefits extended

Friday, October 9, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
2 new cases of Covid-19 on 8 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 229: 3 residents hospitalised, 18 home monitored, 207 healed, 1 resident death
Photo: Communication Department © Michael Alesi
Monaco Life talks to the director of the Principality’s business incubator about the importance of nurturing start-ups and what it means for Monaco.
The Monegasque government has announced it will be extending Reinforced Total Temporary Unemployment (CTTR) pay-outs until next spring in an effort to ease financial concers through the winter season.
Catherine Fautrier’s career has taken her from China to Australia, and now to Madrid to serve as Monaco’s new Ambassador to Spain.
The Monegasque government is encouraging owners and tenants to give their homes a make-over by offering a “renovation bonus” as part of the State’s plan for economic recovery.