End of free bus trips and ticket machines in Monaco

Since the free bus service in the Principality ended last week, a number of ticket machines have also disappeared, leaving passengers at certain stops at a loose end.

Monaco’s quest to become a totally digital society has taken another step forward, with the elimination of paper ticket machines at two bus stops and the planned removal of the other 11 distributors pending.

As of 3rd January, buying single or 10-ticket cards from ticket machines on Boulevard de Belgique and at Place d’Armes is no longer possible. This event coincided with the day that the trial period for free bus service ended, making for some confusion. For those who have been caught aware, the option of buying a ticket on board still exists, though at a premium.

The reason for the seemingly sudden turn of events is the government’s desire to gradually ease the public into the idea of purchasing tickets online or via smartphone. This can be done several ways, including by downloading the Monapass app, using the QR codes located at bus stops around the Principality, purchasing a rechargeable bus card or by buying tickets with a credit card via Open Payment.

“The [Open Payment] method has been gaining momentum since it was put into service and is working very well,” the government says, with the Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco (CAM) adding, “When you get on the bus, you validate your transport ticket with your bank card. By taking this option, the most attractive fare will be applied.”

In practical terms, this means that if a person takes several bus trips in a day, the fare will be adjusted to give users the best rate automatically. This approach also applies for weekly and monthly usage. To go this route, passengers can visit www.cam.mc and create an account.

Photo source: Monaco Communications Department