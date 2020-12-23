Wednesday, December 23, 2020
The Municipal Council has been busy handing out all of the donations collected in the Principality for the victims of October’s storm Alex, as well as its own significant contributions.
Enfants de Frankie has still managed to deliver some much needed Christmas cheer, despite having to cancel most of its December events.
Monaco’s vaccination campaign is expected to be rolled out at the beginning of the school year with three priority groups given first access. Here is the latest information from the government.
Stage four of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign is underway and anyone wishing to receive the jab can now obtain it in pharmacies in Monaco, regardless of where you live.