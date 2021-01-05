England goes into tough new lockdown

Tuesday, January 5, 2021
10 new Covid cases on 4 Jan. brings total to 917: 17 hospitalised: 7 resident + 4 in ICU: 2 resident, 95 home monitored, 743 recoveries, 4 deaths
After weeks of waffling and contradictory information, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the UK will be going into a national lockdown to try and stem the tide of Covid cases that are overrunning the country and overwhelming the health care system.
England was treated to a New Year announcement that the country will be going into a new lockdown, with non-essential shops and all schools to be closed effective immediately.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a public television address at 8pm UK time Monday night making the declaration and citing the new variant of the virus as the cause. The UK has seen an alarming number of new daily cases over the past several days, topping 50,000 per day and setting unwanted records.
“With most of the country already under extreme measures, it is clear we need to do more together to bring this new variant under control,” he said, adding that the weeks ahead “will be the hardest yet.”
The prime minister was characteristically fuzzy on details, not giving much in the way of specific dates and only near the end of his speech did he mention in passing that the measures would last at least until the half-term break in mid-February, with any relaxation of the rules not coming until 22nd February at best.
It is a complete about-face from the stance of the previous day, where Johnson said that schools were perfectly safe to open in most places, even if tighter measures were needed in other areas, causing parents and teachers to give a collective sigh of exasperation.
Johnson tried to assure the Covid-fatigued populace that the vaccine is the way forward out of this situation, and that the country’s goal was to inoculate 12.2 million of the 13.9 people in the most vulnerable categories by the middle of February.
Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales are also under lockdown, though they have their own sets of rules and timetables.
Experts warn the UK is heading toward 100,000 deaths by month’s end and caseloads three times what they were at the start of December.
“We are not confident that the NHS can handle a further sustained rise in cases and without further action, there is a material risk of the NHS in several areas being overwhelmed over the next 21 days,” the chief medical officers of the four nations said, while urging those who still need emergency care for other illnesses to seek treatment.
No-car zones will become a more regular feature of Monaco, as the government builds on the success of ‘Bike Sunday’ and helps citizens transition to a cleaner form of transportation.
France is stepping up its vaccination programme after a ridiculously slow start that saw just 516 shots given in the first week of roll out.
Agora will launch the first and only event focused on Decentralised Finance in the Middle East and North Africa region in February.
Sixty years ago, on April 18, 1956, Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier III inside the Monaco cathedral in front of 700 guests, while a reported 30 million people watched on TV what is still referred to today as “the world’s most glamorous wedding”.
The day after what would have been her 60th anniversary, which captured international headlines, as most stories involving the Hollywood actress-turned-princess still do, I met with Louisette Levy-Soussan Azzoaglio.
In 2013, Louisette was honoured as a Monaco Goodwill Ambassador – an annual nomination made directly by HSH Prince Albert II to “a person who has contributed to the Principality’s influence” – for her 55 years in the service of Monaco, nearly two decades of which as private secretary to Princess Grace and then to Prince Albert himself.
At a ceremony attended by Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, Ambassadors Club President, Alexander Moghadam, said on the occasion, “Everybody knows Louisette …”
And Louisette knows everybody. She’s the one you want to be seated next to at a dinner party, to be privy to her deeply-rooted titbits about Monaco that should be compiled into a book, like how she learned from her grandfather that people used to remove their hats when passing in front of the Casino.
An unassuming character, “she believes it has been a privilege to be involved in a major part of the development of the Principality”, Louisette has been instrumental in establishing the Club des Résidents Etrangers de Monaco (CREM), under the Honorary President of Prince Albert, founded in 2010.
CREM’s sophisticatedly designed 220 square-metre club is located at 1 avenue Princesse Grace, tucked away on Le Mirabeau’s ground floor, next to restaurant Cipriani. Sinking into a white sofa in the library, I took in the impressive space, which serves as an “open door” for residents to meet and learn about what the Principality has to offer. Various seating areas, a bar with an impressive cellar (soft drinks are free), a piano, pool table, backgammon and, of course, Wifi are at the disposal of members from Monday to Friday, from 2 pm to 9 pm.
Many of CREM’s 800 events held over its six years – themed parties and conferences, gastronomic and wine tastings, interviews with well-known personalities, meetings with representatives to help new arrivals learn about Monaco – have taken place here, although other parts of their programme, like this summer’s exclusive tour in English of the Francis Bacon exhibition at the Grimaldi Forum or the private evening aboard Batobus to watch the international fireworks competition, are held off site.
“This is a private club for Monaco residents, to help foreigners integrate in the principality,” the always elegant Louisette said. “It started off small but has grown over the years and is now well known and bien frequenté.”
Indeed, the very successful club for foreign residents in Monaco now boasts 420 members with 45 nationalities. An impressive list of partners includes long-time supporter Barclay’s Monaco, John Taylor, Cos d’Estournel and Monacair, while a cocktail party earlier in the year, hosted by the Princess Grace Foundation USA to launch INCC’s “Monaco” perfume, confirmed the club’s standing as an exclusive and glamorous place to be seen.
Although I’m here to discuss CREM’s sixth anniversary on June 1, it would be hard not to approach the subject of the Princess Grace with whom Louisette worked until her untimely death in 1982. I asked Louisette whether her observations of Princess Grace, an American adapting to life in a foreign country, gave her the idea for CREM.
“I started working for Princess Grace in 1964, when she was expecting with Stephanie, so I don’t know firsthand about this but her adaptation was successful. She was very conscious of her role as Princess of Monaco, and wanted to fulfil it completely and made every effort to do so.
“It’s hard to imagine coming from Philadelphia and the movie world to Monaco, which at the time wasn’t the international Monaco of today, a busy, active and culturally interesting place. She was curious about life and created a lot of associations and cultural events, and gave herself to her duty and to the people for whom she had such empathy.”
It turns out the foundation for CREM was built on Louisette’s own experience while attending the Princess in Paris for five years. She had no family and found it difficult to meet people in a city closed to foreigners and so created a club with a goal to facilitate that essential first contact to new residents while raising awareness of the Principality’s economic, social and cultural life.
“There are more and more people coming to Monaco for business,” confirmed the highly energetic CREM director, Marilyne Pierre, “and so we have adapted to this.” The thirtysomething from Toulouse, whose ten years at Monaco Telecom contributes to her winning formula for CREM’s two-pronged strategic development: Bringing in new members, who are trying to find their way after arriving in a foreign country, by providing convivial events that appeal to all languages (“fortunately everyone knows the language of wine”) while keeping existing members involved. For the latter, CREM has launched a benefit’s programme, which includes, as an example, an exchange with a private member’s club, George, in London.
Marilyne continually tailors gatherings, which are 50 percent in French and 50 percent in English, to the needs of club members, to ease their integration to life in Monaco with other foreign residents, and CREM’s newly relaunched site (crem.mc) keeps a running agenda of future events.
There’s no sponsorship required to become a CREM member. Any Monaco resident over age 18 can apply, noting a joining fee of €1200/individual or €1600 for a couple (€625 and €900 annual renewal respectively). Corporate membership joining fees range from €2500 to €15,000 (annual subscription from €1,400 to €8,000) and are available to any company or association registered with the Direction de l'Expansion Economique (Economic Expansion Office).[caption id="attachment_6863" align="alignnone" width="640"] Isabell Krisetnsen Couture fashion show during CREM's anniversary bash June 2, 2016 at the Heliport.[/caption]
With typical CREM flare for the unique and unprecedented, this year’s exclusive sixth anniversary party on June 2 welcomed 300 guests to Monacair’s tarmac, where despite unfriendly weather, Jeeper champagne was flowin’ in the wind as members were entertained by stilt walkers, invited to check out Aston Martins and treated to a fashion show of the new collection by Monaco-based designer and CREM partner Isabell Kristensen.
As one CREM member on hand to celebrate said, “I’ve learned what Monaco has to offer culturally and economically, which, without CREM, would have taken years.”
For more healthy tips see www.naomis.kitchenHealthy snacks on the go Have you ever experienced “hanger”? It’s the result of hunger meeting anger and usually occurs if you skip a meal, which causes a drop in blood sugar. Time flies at a tradeshow and hanger is a common problem, which often causes unhealthy emergency binge snacking. Like I mentioned previously with the water tips, plan ahead and pack a snack. Personally I love Medjool dates as their natural sugars give me the lift I need. Always balance your snacks to include a good source of fat and carbohydrates; the perfect and easy way to do this is to add a few nuts (6-8 either almonds, walnuts or pecans for example). Otherwise you can pick up some great snack bars. I love the Rawbites bars, which are bars made from raw ingredients (dates, nuts) and with a slight naturally flavouring (like cacao or cinnamon). You’ll find these at the well-stocked Dietetique Gourmande bio store at 7 avenue Saint Laurent. Body moves If you’ve had a heavy night of eating or drinking (or both!), a workout may not sound too appealing but I urge you to fight any resistance, put on your trainers and move your body. Exercise, even a simple walk, will boost your energy and restore your mood as it stimulates brain chemicals that make you feel happier and more relaxed. Luckily we have the most beautiful natural gym on our doorstep with coastal walks going toward either Menton (from the Monte-Carlo Country Club) or towards Cap d’Ail Plage Mala (from the car park at the end of the beach). You can tie in a business “walk meeting”, catch up with friends on foot or simply enjoy some alone time, which during a hectic work event can be most appreciated. Share your favourite healthy eatery or snack with us by tagging us on Instagram monacolife_ READ MORE: School snack attack