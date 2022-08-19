Enjoy the last days of Mada Lounge

Jardins des Boulingrins near Casino Square has been hosting the Mada Lounge pop-up bar since the start of July. Now, it is in its last days, so get out and enjoy an al fresco drink under the stars before it ends with the summer breeze.
Mada One’s summertime pop-up, nestled in the Jardins des Boulingrins, has been a hit since it first started serving refreshing cocktails on 1st July. Now, the lounge is wrapping up the season, with the last day set for Sunday 28th August, so guests have a few last chances to enjoy the beautiful setting with an unparalleled view onto the Casino de Monte Carlo.
The Mada Lounge has made a name for itself not only for the beverages served, but also for the cool vibe set to the backdrop of live music or DJs.
For its last week, the performances will be by Pab Emsen or London Harlem accompanied by live music and a DJ on Wednesday evening. Thursday features local DJ Pierre Somaria and Friday evening chilled out musician Sylow Music will play for the crowd. The summer at Mada Lounge winds up Saturday and Sunday with more live music.
The lounge is open from 4pm to 10pm. No reservations are required.
Photo by Monaco Life