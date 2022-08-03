Enjoy the “Monaco Sunday Experience”

Seven-day trading will continue for the entire month of August, with Monaco’s best retailers opening their doors on Sundays to offer the full shopping experience.

Brand retailers are among the very few businesses in Monaco that don’t go on holidays for the whole four weeks of August.

All of the stores at One Monte-Carlo and the Métropole Shopping Centre, as well as Le Rocher in the old town, will be open seven days a week as part of the “Monaco Sunday Experience”, a government-led initiative which allows for seven-day trading at certain times of the year.

Certain stores located on Boulevard des Moulins, Condamine and Larvotto districts are also open on Sundays.

Shoppers can find a full list of brands that welcome customers every Sunday in the summer on the monacosundayexperience.com website.

Photo source: Monte-Carlo SBM