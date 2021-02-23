Weather
16 ° C
16°C
7°C
Sunny
Tuesday, February 23, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

15 Covid cases on 22 Feb, 42 hospitalised, 12 in ICU, 112 home monitored, 1,657 recoveries, 22 deaths, 289 incidence rate, 7,825 people vaccinated

Entire flights now being tested at Nice airport

Entire flights now being tested at Nice airport

By Stephanie Horsman - February 23, 2021

In a first for Nice Côte d’Azur airport, over a hundred passengers were given PCR tests upon landing in the French Riviera on Monday, marking the start of a new world order in Covid travel.

The 101 passengers were entering France on a flight from Tunisia and, after disembarking on the tarmac at Terminal 2, were bussed to Terminal 1 where they were asked to present to border control police travel certificates verifying a valid reason for entering the country, and a negative PCR test of less than 72 hours. According to a report by Monaco Matin, they were then asked to complete an information document with contact details before they were given another PCR test.

The passengers were escorted back to Terminal 2 where they collected their belongings and sent on their way.

“We were warned that we were going to be tested during boarding, but why? We had already taken a test before leaving,” one traveller told the newspaper.

Controls have been tightened since last August and rapid testing has been in place since November, with a focus on flights arriving from red or dark red countries such as Tunisia and Turkey.

This past month, airport services have been making random antigen tests on passengers coming in from outside the EU in an effort to control the spread of the virus and its variants, with a focus on the United Kingdom, Turkey, Morocco, Russia and Tunisia.

Now, the airport says these random controls will also occur on flights coming from other Schengen countries, with only children under 11 years of age exempt.

“With the arrival of variants and the increase in the number of cases in the Alpes-Maritimes department, we are carrying out random checks on entire flights,” said Hélène Navarro, communication director of the airport.

PCR tests are now being used in place of rapid antigen tests because they are the only sure-fire way to detect which variant a person is carrying.

The problem is that results do not appear for eight to 12 hours. Those who test positive will be recalled to the regional health authorities for further instruction.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articlePrince’s foundation launches Environmental Photography Prize

Editors pics

February 19, 2021 | Culture

Interview: Princess Grace Award winner Lucien Postlewaite

In this month's interview, Princess Grace Foundation-USA’s Brisa Trinchero catches up with acclaimed Principal Dancer Lucien Postlewaite about his career at Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo.

0
February 19, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Committee unveils 2nd women’s rights report

The latest report on women’s rights in Monaco has just been released, detailing the advances made in 2020 including the tabling of a new bill to strengthen legislation on sexual violence.

0
February 17, 2021 | Business & Finance

Understanding bitcoin and the great crypto boom

In our Q&A with Daniel Coheur, co-founder of Tokeny in Monaco, we explore what is behind the monumental rise of bitcoin and the paradigm shift from centralised to decentralised finance.

0
February 16, 2021 | Culture

The story behind ‘Grace Forever’ at the CHPG

Local artist Marcos Marin talks to Monaco Life about his latest instalment of Princess Grace in the maternity ward of the CHPG and what it was like to watch Prince Albert unveil the portrait.

0

daily

February 23, 2021 | Culture

Entire flights now being tested at Nice airport

Stephanie Horsman

In a first for Nice Côte d’Azur airport, over a hundred passengers were given PCR tests upon landing in the French Riviera on Monday, marking the start of a new world order in Covid travel.

0
February 23, 2021 | Culture

Prince’s foundation launches Environmental Photography Prize

Stephanie Horsman

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation is marking its 15th anniversary with an international photography competition for the best environmentally-focused snaps.

0
February 22, 2021 | Culture

Securing the Jardin Exotique for centuries to come

Stephanie Horsman

The Jardin Exotique will remain closed to the public until 2022 as the council battles unexpected hurdles renovating one of Monaco’s national landmarks.

0
February 22, 2021 | Culture

Will you accept the challenge?

Stephanie Horsman

British world-record holder Paula Radcliffe is challenging the students of Monaco and their families to practice a minimum of 15 minutes physical activity per day for the 'Two-15 Challenge'.

0
MORE STORIES

What is Monaco’s environmental action plan?

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
Environment Minister Marie-Pierre Gramaglia has spoken candidly about the Principality’s past, continuing and future roles in the fight against climate change.

Thurs. Dec 7 – From Restraint to...

Local News Staff Writer -
Thursday 7 December, 6.30 pm, Variety Theatre From restraint to excess. Lecture on “Anselm Kiefer: Falling Stars (Assuming Chaos)” by Christian Loubet, Honorary Professor of Mentalities and the Arts, speaker. Organised by the Monegasque Association for the Appreciation of the Arts Information: +377 97 70 65 27