Environmental impact of lockdown

This phenomenon is happening the world over as flights are grounded, factories close down and people are confined to their homes. In China, satellite images from NASA and the European Space Agency showed a significant decrease in nitrogen dioxide pollution in the early months of this year after much of the country went into lockdown.

A similar effect has been seen in the north of Italy, while in New York City, scientists at Columbia University reported a 5-10 percent drop in CO2 emissions this week as traffic levels fell 35 percent. Los Angeles, notorious for its smoggy skies, is seeing unprecedented good air quality.

It’s not just air quality being affected, but also water. The rumours about dolphins in Venice canals are probably apocryphal, but it is true that they are clear, and relatively odour-free for the first time in anyone’s memory. Fish, swans and other marine life have returned in droves.

The effects of this reduction in pollution are not forecast to last though, once life resumes and people go back to work the pollution levels will rise again.

But this glimmer of what life could be like may create a shift in mindset. People may start considering the impact of their actions and perhaps think twice before jetting off to a weekend party or hopping in the car for a short trip. With a little bit of change could come big rewards.