Weather
5 ° C
5°C
Thursday, December 9, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

37 Covid cases 7 Dec, 8 hospitalised - 2 residents, 2 in ICU, 162 home monitored, 3,766 recoveries, 36 deaths, 409 incidence rate

Epic title battle set to conclude this weekend

Epic title battle set to conclude this weekend

By Luke Entwistle - December 9, 2021

F1 championship rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go into this weekend’s final round in Abu Dhabi level on points as a classic, often bitter, title battle reaches its denouement.

It has been 47 years since title rivals went into the final race with nothing to separate them, and the first time since Nico Rosberg’s title-winning 2016 season, that the title has still been up for grabs going into the final round. In short, F1 fans have been treated to an absolute classic that is set to go right down to the wire.

Abu Dhabi is often more of a processionary race with the title wrapped-up, and the post-race fireworks often take centre stage. However, the fireworks will certainly be taking place on-track this Sunday. The objective for both drivers is as simple as can be: finish in-front of their rival and they will become world champion.

The contrasting profiles of Hamilton and Verstappen, both of whom are Monaco residents, has provided a brilliant season-long narrative. Hamilton, hoping to secure his eighth world championship, would become the first driver to do so. The Brit is currently tied with German great Michael Schumacher with seven. Verstappen, meanwhile, is hoping to secure his maiden title, driven by his youthful fearlessness and, at times, recklessness that leaves him on the brink of attaining F1’s greatest prize.

The two rivals have been inseparable all year, both on the track and in the standings. To the delight of fans globally, no driver has managed to pull away and dominate, as has been the case in recent seasons. Their on-track skirmishes, which have at times resulted in disaster for one or both drivers, have added to the spectacle, as well as to the growing feud between the two drivers. Incidents at Silverstone, Monza and as recently as last week in Jeddah, immediately spring to mind.

Given the bad-blood between the pair, as well as what is at stake, it is plausible or even likely, that we may not have seen their last on-track skirmish this season. There even remains the distinct possibility that Verstappen, who would win the championship on race wins if both were to not score points, could even try to manufacture a collision, and take both himself and Hamilton out of the race.

Should that happen, it would perhaps be a fitting end to what has been a season punctuated with unsavoury moments, although from a fans point of view, this would be a highly unsatisfying outcome. Hopefully, we are treated to one more battle between these two greats, as one of them goes on to lift the title at the Yas Marina circuit on Sunday afternoon.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articlePossible booster shot delay with new antibody pass

Editors pics

December 7, 2021 | Culture

MAC Christmas gala unites ambassadors for magical evening

The Hôtel de Paris came alive with the spirit of Christmas on Saturday night as the Monaco Ambassadors Club, in partnership with Monaco Life, hosted the annual Christmas gala for members and guests.

0
December 7, 2021 | Culture

Karl Lagerfeld fans battle it out in “explosive” Monaco auction

The atmosphere was “electric” at the Karl Lagerfeld estate auction hosted in Monaco this past weekend, where a total of €12 million was realised, far above the pre-sale high estimate of €3 million.

0
December 6, 2021 | Local News

Christmas Market in the Great White North  

The Princely family has officially opened Monaco’s Christmas Village and this year, get ready to encounter puffins, the Niagara Falls and immeasurable wilderness as the Port takes on a Canada theme. 

0
December 3, 2021 | Culture

Video: Karl Lagerfeld estate auction

Inside One Monte-Carlo, the story of legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld unfolded in a pre-auction display of his personal possessions. We spoke to Sotheby’s lead auctioneer Pierre Mothes.

0

daily

December 9, 2021 | Culture

Epic title battle set to conclude this weekend

Luke Entwistle

F1 championship rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go into this weekend’s final round in Abu Dhabi level on points as a classic, often bitter, title battle reaches its denouement.

0
December 9, 2021 | Culture

Possible booster shot delay with new antibody pass

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco will reportedly allow residents with a high antibody count to delay their third booster shot, as part of a new serological pass said to be announced by the government.

0
December 9, 2021 | Culture

Ski Report: 10-13 December

Luke Entwistle

In our new weekly Ski Report, Monaco Life brings you all of the latest information on skiing conditions at the region’s most popular resorts.

0
December 9, 2021 | Culture

Pre-Christmas deals at Braderie de Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

Load up on pre-holiday deals at the 24th annual Monaco merchant clearance sale this weekend at the Chapiteau de Fontvieille.

0
MORE STORIES

Oceanographic Museum launches fun new contest

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
The Oceanographic Museum is organising a school holiday competition, inviting people to imitate their favourite marine species for a chance to be the face of their next media campaign. 

Watch as Prince Albert calls on Britain...

Local News Staff Writer -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83_pQgRjaPc&feature=youtu.be&hootPostID=9d22c76d83fbeaa77dc8a599da9ace26 Watch Prince Albert's speech, starting at the 38-minute mark. HSH Prince Albert told an influential audience in London on Wednesday, February 28, that the world must take urgent action to combat the “devastating effects” of plastic in the Earth's oceans. The Prince was giving the annual lecture at The Grantham Institute, at Imperial College London. At the end of his 28-minute discourse, he quoted Winston Churchill, saying: "What is the use of living, if it be not to strive for noble causes and to make this muddled world a better place for those who will live in it after we are gone?" Known for his relentless efforts to tackle climate change, ocean acidification and pollution, the Prince added,"This question, 'What is the use of living?', is a question we should all ask ourselves." The lecture was followed by an audience Q&A with the “the green prince”, who warned that the problem of plastic waste in the oceans is now so bad that it is beginning to end up in ‘the foods on our plates’.

READ ALSO 

https://monacolife.net/prince-albert-foundation-extends-help-to-small-islands-waste-management/