Ermanno Scervino to headline MCFW

Italian designer Ermanno Scervino will be guest of honour at this year’s Monte-Carlo Fashion Week 2020, unveiling his latest resort collection during an exclusive fashion show at the Sporting Monte-Carlo.

Now in its 8th year, Monte-Carlo Fashion Week will take place from 14th to 18th May under the High Patronage of H.S.H. Princess Charlene of Monaco.

MCFW features a rich program of fashion shows, events and a focus on environmental issues, and was created by Federica Nardoni Spinetta, President and Founder of the Chambre Monegasque de la Mode.

With a particular attention to ethical and sustainable fashion, one of CMM’s fundamental objectives, the aim is to raise public awareness of the importance of protecting our planet, following the guidelines and values of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco.

MCFW will support the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation for the fourth year in a row.

Ermanno Scervino is an Italian fashion house headquartered in Florence, Italy. Entrepreneur Toni Scervino and designer Ermanno Daelli founded the fashion label in 2000.