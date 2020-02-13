Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
few clouds
11.9 ° C
14 °
7.8 °
58%
6.2kmh
20%
Sat
13 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
13 °
Tue
13 °
Wed
11 °
Friday, February 14, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Monaco is set to undergo intense storms and blistering heat once again this year, according to Focus Météo.

Ermanno Scervino to headline MCFW

Ermanno Scervino to headline MCFW

By Cassandra Tanti - February 13, 2020

Italian designer Ermanno Scervino will be guest of honour at this year’s Monte-Carlo Fashion Week 2020, unveiling his latest resort collection during an exclusive fashion show at the Sporting Monte-Carlo. 

Now in its 8th year, Monte-Carlo Fashion Week will take place from 14th to 18th May under the High Patronage of H.S.H. Princess Charlene of Monaco.

MCFW features a rich program of fashion shows, events and a focus on environmental issues, and was created by Federica Nardoni Spinetta, President and Founder of the Chambre Monegasque de la Mode.

With a particular attention to ethical and sustainable fashion, one of CMM’s fundamental objectives, the aim is to raise public awareness of the importance of protecting our planet, following the guidelines and values of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco.

MCFW will support the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation for the fourth year in a row.

Ermanno Scervino is an Italian fashion house headquartered in Florence, Italy. Entrepreneur Toni Scervino and designer Ermanno Daelli founded the fashion label in 2000.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleAqua is still on the market
Next articleInterview: Giuseppe Ambrosio

Editors pics

February 4, 2020 | News

Interview: Georges Gambarini, Smart City Program Manager

Georges Gambarini talks about what it means to be a Smart City, why we need 5G, and the exciting new technology that is set to roll out in 2020.

0
January 29, 2020 | News

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

The Princely Family celebrates Saint Dévote

HSH Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the twins were front and centre at the Saint Dévote celebrations held earlier this week, with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella sporting fashionable sunnies and charming the crowds.

0
January 24, 2020 | News

Two new summer concerts revealed

Music superstars Black Eyed Peas and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be heading to Monaco to perform shows this summer, SBM has just announced.

0

daily

February 13, 2020 | News

Ferrari launches a new F1 powerhouse

Stephanie Horsman

Monegasque champion Charles Leclerc has unveiled Ferrari’s new weapon for the 2020 Formula One season, and it’s called the SF1000. 

0
February 13, 2020 | News

Moët Hennessy goes ‘green’

Stephanie Horsman

Moët Hennessy has just announced they will be shifting to organic and sustainable practices, going so far as creating a ‘University of Living Soils’.

0
February 13, 2020 | News

Wellness Festival returns for second year

Stephanie Horsman

The In Your Element Wellness Festival is back in April for its second edition with classes and workshops at two locations in the Principality.

0
February 13, 2020 | News

Ermanno Scervino to headline MCFW

Cassandra Tanti

Italian designer Ermanno Scervino will be guest of honour at this year’s Monte-Carlo Fashion Week 2020, unveiling his latest resort collection during an exclusive fashion show at the Sporting Monte-Carlo. 

0
MORE STORIES

Café de Paris commits to using sustainable...

News Cassandra Tanti -
The Café de Paris Monte Carlo has become the latest restaurant in Monaco to join the Mr. Goodfish program and commit to the sustainable consumption of seafood. It means that, over the course of just one year, hundreds of thousands of guests will have an opportunity to help preserve marine species and contribute to the future of our oceans. The Café de Paris Monte Carlo is the fourth establishment of the Société des Bains de Mer to sign up to the Mr. Goodfish partnership agreement, following the Hermitage Monte Carlo Hotel in 2015, and the Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort and the Thermes Marins Monte Carlo in 2016. On Thursday 7th November, Café de Paris Director Stefano Brancato formalised the commitment alongside Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Olivier Wenden. [caption id="attachment_41633" align="alignnone" width="900"] Café de Paris Director Stefano Brancato and Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Olivier Wenden[/caption] Launched in 2010 by three of Europe’s leading aquariums, the Mr. Goodfish program was born from a simple observation: today, there are too many species that are overfished and threatened with extinction, while many others are unknown, abundant and, moreover, delicious. “The Mr. Goodfish list is also about selecting a species that you can eat at the right time of the year in terms of stock levels, the size of the fish, and the season,” Mr. Wenden told Monaco Life at the signing. “This is all very important in sustainable fishing.” The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has been coordinating the Mr. Goodfish program throughout the south eastern region of France and Monaco since 2013, in line with its commitment to the preservation of marine species. By joining the Mr. Goodfish program, members, restaurant owners and fishmongers commit to suggesting a minimum of two species on their menus and five species at their stalls. Head Chef Franck Lafon and his team will offer new dish suggestions at the Café de Paris and daily specials using species from the seasonal Mr. Goodfish list. “It is motivating to have to find new ways of cooking with different seafood and exploring their accompaniments,” said Chef Lafon. “It will be easier to offer the more unknown species as a ‘plat du jour’ as we may receive limited amounts, but if successful we will expand these dishes to the a la carte menu.” Restaurant director Mr. Brancato envisages up to six dishes on the menu being sourced from the Mr. Goodfish list. And, considering that the Café de Paris handles around 1,000 lunch and dinner guests every day of the year, the impact that this agreement will have is incredibly significant. It comes on the heels of a highly successful campaign to save the Mediterranean bluefin tuna, which proved that the Principality is not afraid to make big changes when faced with the alternative. “A few years ago, we realised that there were only two years left of stock of Mediterranean bluefin tuna before it was extinct,” Mr. Wendon said. “Prince Albert took action and all the restaurants in Monaco spontaneously, without regulation, decided to remove Mediterranean bluefin tuna from their menu. Within five years, thanks to better discussions with fishermen and better monitoring of quotas, the species has been saved. You can fish it once again, but now sustainably.” There are currently 13 restaurants in Monaco who have signed up to the Mr. Goodfish programme. Many more are expected to come on board. "Membership in the program symbolises our awareness of marine species preservation,” said Mr. Brancato. “Today, we owe our international clientele a cuisine that is both tasty and responsible.” To see what’s on the Mr. Goodfish sustainable list for this season, visit the website: https://www.mrgoodfish.com/en/especes/   Top picture: Café de Paris Director Stefano Brancato, Head Chef Franck Lafon and Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Olivier Wenden
A8 road

A8 motorway and Monaco centre: new information...

Local News Staff Writer -
Nearly 20,000 vehicles use the A500 motorway - the junction between Monaco and the A8 motorway - daily, most often for commuting to and from the Principality. To help motorists learn more about real-time traffic conditions, the Prince's Government, through the Urban Development Department (DAU), VINCI Autoroutes and the Nice Cote d'Azur Metropolis, has developed an electronic information system. Travel times on the A500 motorway, the RM 6007 and roads within the Principality itself will be displayed on variable message information panels. The user will be able to estimate his time of arrival, in both directions of circulation. To optimise this information, the Princely Government and VINCI Autoroutes, in partnership with the Nice Côte d'Azur Metropolis, have set up eight travel time sensors, located at strategic points between the A8 motorway and the centre of Monaco, a very busy route. In total, VINCI Autoroutes provides 12 different travel times to the DAU which manages the display. The 8 billboards allow motorists from Monaco to benefit from the main travel times between: Monaco and the A8 motorway; Monaco and a number of destinations along the A8, including Nice Airport, Cannes, and Aix-en-Provence. From the A8 motorway to Monaco-Fontvieille and Monte-Carlo, motorists will benefit from a journey time display on several variable message signs on the A8 motorway and four signs between the A500 motorway and Monaco. The DAU already has 30 billboards with variable messages, six in France and 24 in the Principality. It will acquire 10 more during 2018.