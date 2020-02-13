Ermanno Scervino to headline MCFW

The Café de Paris Monte Carlo has become the latest restaurant in Monaco to join the Mr. Goodfish program and commit to the sustainable consumption of seafood. It means that, over the course of just one year, hundreds of thousands of guests will have an opportunity to help preserve marine species and contribute to the future of our oceans.
The Café de Paris Monte Carlo is the fourth establishment of the Société des Bains de Mer
to sign up to the Mr. Goodfish partnership agreement, following the Hermitage Monte Carlo Hotel in 2015, and the Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort and the Thermes Marins Monte Carlo in 2016.
On Thursday 7th November, Café de Paris Director Stefano Brancato formalised the commitment alongside Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Olivier Wenden.
[caption id="attachment_41633" align="alignnone" width="900"]
Café de Paris Director Stefano Brancato and Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Olivier Wenden[/caption]
Launched in 2010 by three of Europe’s leading aquariums, the Mr. Goodfish program was born from a simple observation: today, there are too many species that are overfished and threatened with extinction, while many others are unknown, abundant and, moreover, delicious.
“The Mr. Goodfish list is also about selecting a species that you can eat at the right time of the year in terms of stock levels, the size of the fish, and the season,” Mr. Wenden told Monaco Life
at the signing. “This is all very important in sustainable fishing.”
The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has been coordinating the Mr. Goodfish program throughout the south eastern region of France and Monaco since 2013, in line with its commitment to the preservation of marine species.
By joining the Mr. Goodfish program, members, restaurant owners and fishmongers commit to suggesting a minimum of two species on their menus and five species at their stalls.
Head Chef Franck Lafon and his team will offer new dish suggestions at the Café de Paris and daily specials using species from the seasonal Mr. Goodfish list. “It is motivating to have to find new ways of cooking with different seafood and exploring their accompaniments,” said Chef Lafon. “It will be easier to offer the more unknown species as a ‘plat du jour
’ as we may receive limited amounts, but if successful we will expand these dishes to the a la carte
menu.”
Restaurant director Mr. Brancato envisages up to six dishes on the menu being sourced from the Mr. Goodfish list. And, considering that the Café de Paris handles around 1,000 lunch and dinner guests every day of the year, the impact that this agreement will have is incredibly significant.
It comes on the heels of a highly successful campaign to save the Mediterranean bluefin tuna, which proved that the Principality is not afraid to make big changes when faced with the alternative.
“A few years ago, we realised that there were only two years left of stock of Mediterranean bluefin tuna before it was extinct,” Mr. Wendon said. “Prince Albert took action and all the restaurants in Monaco spontaneously, without regulation, decided to remove Mediterranean bluefin tuna from their menu. Within five years, thanks to better discussions with fishermen and better monitoring of quotas, the species has been saved. You can fish it once again, but now sustainably.”
There are currently 13 restaurants in Monaco who have signed up to the Mr. Goodfish programme. Many more are expected to come on board.
"Membership in the program symbolises our awareness of marine species preservation,” said Mr. Brancato. “Today, we owe our international clientele a cuisine that is both tasty and responsible.”
To see what’s on the Mr. Goodfish sustainable list for this season, visit the website: https://www.mrgoodfish.com/en/especes/
Top picture: Café de Paris Director Stefano Brancato, Head Chef Franck Lafon and Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Olivier Wenden