EU agrees to ease travel restrictions on non-EU tourists

Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
0 Covid cases 19 May, 2 hospitalised, 1 in ICU, 12 home monitored, 2,450 recoveries, 32 deaths, 36 incidence rate, 41% population vaccinated
European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to ease Covid-19 travel restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourist season, two EU sources said.
Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved a European Commission proposal from 3rd May to loosen the criteria to determine “safe” countries and to let in fully vaccinated tourists from elsewhere.
They are expected to set a new list this week or early next week. Based on data from the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Britain and a number of other countries would meet the new criteria.
The United States would not, although vaccinated Americans would be welcome in Europe.
One EU diplomat said cases of the Indian variant in Britain would need to be taken into account, although individual EU countries are already setting their own policies. Portugal lifted a four-month travel ban on British tourists on Monday.
Under current restrictions, people from only seven countries, including Australia, Israel and Singapore, can enter the EU on holiday, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.
The current main criterion is that there should be no more than 25 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the previous 14 days. The trend should be stable or decreasing and there should be a sufficient number of tests, which would need to show a minimum percentage of negative tests. Variants of concern can be taken into account.
The Commission proposed raising the case rate to 100. The EU ambassadors opted instead for 75. For inoculated people to gain access, they would need to have received an EU-approved vaccine, with those with a World Health Organisation emergency listing will be considered.
An emergency brake would be used to limit the risk of variants entering the bloc.
Reuters. Photo by Christian Lue on Unsplash
European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to ease Covid-19 travel restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourist season, two EU sources said.
Jonathan Taylor, the oil industry whistleblower who himself was then accused of bribery and corruption, is being extradited back to Monaco after 10 months in Croatia.
The Sporting Summer Festival is back this year with a series of unmissable shows by internationally acclaimed artists at oh-so glamorous locations around the Principality.
After two consecutive losses in Jeep Elite play, AS Monaco Basketball were back on form when facing off against Nanterre on Monday night.