Weather
17 ° C
17°C
Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

A new positive case of Covid-19 on 23rd May brings confirmed number to 98: 90 cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

EU economic recovery plan

EU economic recovery plan

By Cassandra Tanti - May 26, 2020

The European Commission has issued a new, and somewhat controversial, European budgetary proposal that includes a recovery fund to help coronavirus-battered economies rebound in the coming months and years.

The recovery plan, thrashed out with French President Emmanuel Macron and GermanChancellor Angela Merkel, is raising some hackles within the EU as it heads into uncharted waters.

The main sticking points for some countries include the way the measures will be allocated. In the plan, there will be transfers of money across the 27-nation bloc, as well as the creation of a system that entails financing through debt issued in the bloc’s name.

In order to make the recovery package a success, the EU Commission must find common ground with EU leaders and forge compromises that will satisfy the involved parties. This is no easy feat, as different countries in the Union have wildly different economic philosophies, making compromise rather tricky.

The package put forward is to be comprised of a mix of grants, guarantees and loans that come to a grand total of €1 to €2 trillion over the next few years. Only a small portion of this will be cash in hand, the rest will come in the form of financial wizardry, such a leveraging.

A point of contention is sure to be how much money comes in the form of loans and how much in grants. France and Germany think €500 billion in grants is fair, whilst “the frugal four” – the Netherlands, Austria, Denmark and Sweden – think it should be a “loan only” situation coupled with reforms.

The Commission is proposing both, pitting more fiscally conservative countries against those who have a more socially-minded approach. How the EU leaders handle this will be interesting in terms of setting new standards and forging bonds that will last far into the future. The Commission hopes to allay fears of the more conservative countries by attaching strings that include the recipients using “sound economic policies and structural reforms.” This sounds logical, but could be contentious for the hardest hit places, namely Italy and Spain, who dislike the idea of northern countries dictating their policies and holding purse strings.

Loans would be paid back over time, just like individuals paying off a mortgage, but the grants would essentially be “free” money. The question of the legality of obtaining this money is still up for debate, primarily because the EU is not allowed to run at a deficit and this would surely incur debt.

A possible solution to this thorny problem creates some problems of its own. A new tax could be assigned on future revenues after 2027 to repay what the Commission borrows now. Some governments will not like this, as it looks suspiciously like fiscal integration, something some are not ready for.

If a new tax can’t be agreed upon, then the repayments could also be made via higher national contributions to the long-term budget.

The funds would have to be spent on what the EU deems long-term priorities, such as becoming carbon-neutral by 2050, digitalising the economy and investing in innovation and research.

The European Commission holds a triple-A rating, so obtaining money would not be difficult. It simply uses government guarantees from the joint EU budget as security. The money would be made available as soon as possible, over the next two to three years, though the complexities and newness of such an endeavour means that it possible no one will see any help until 2021.

Though the proposal is just that, not a line in the sand, the leaders who would normally veto such a plan outright will have to tread carefully. No one wants to be seen as the bad guy who scuppered a plan Europe urgently needs in the midst of a pandemic. The weight of France and Germany will be heavy, and the consequences of getting their way, if they do, will have long-term repercussions. In fact, the passing of the plan could mark a shift in EU integration binding the Union together in ways hither-to-for not seen.

 

Photo: EU Commission, Pixabay

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleIts ‘Time to scale up’
Next articleFEDEM stands alone

Editors pics

May 20, 2020 | Business & Finance

Final push to pull Monaco out of lockdown

Restaurants, bars and cultural institutions are set to reopen in Monaco on 2nd June, as the government prepares to initiate phase three of its deconfinement plan.

0
May 20, 2020 | Business & Finance

Guillaume Rose: “This is not a financial crisis”

In an interview with Monaco Life, the CEO of the Monaco Economic Board talks about why he is so optimistic about the Principality’s economic recovery in a post-Covid world.

0
May 19, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco boasts science and technical sector boom

Scientific and technical companies have overtaken financial and insurance activities as the leading employer in Monaco, contributing in excess of €1 billion to GDP last year alone.

0
May 13, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Carlo app creator Antoine Bahri

Antoine Bahri is the brains behind Carlo app, Monaco’s first mobile-based loyalty programme rewarding consumers for buying local – an initiative that couldn’t have come at a better time.

0

daily

May 26, 2020 | Business & Finance

FEDEM stands alone

Stephanie Horsman

Reactions to FEDEM’s request to annul a bill protecting employees from dismissal during the health crisis have come swift and hard from trade unions, the National Council and the Prince’s Government.

0
May 26, 2020 | Business & Finance

EU economic recovery plan

Cassandra Tanti

The European Commission has issued a new, and somewhat controversial, European budgetary proposal that includes a recovery fund to help coronavirus-battered economies rebound in the coming months and years.

0
May 21, 2020 | Business & Finance

FEDEM calls for lift on firing ban, telecommuting

Stephanie Horsman

The Principality’s employer’s union, the Federation of Monegasque Enterprises, has formally requested the government scrap a ban on dismissals and the obligation to allow employees to telework.

0
May 21, 2020 | Business & Finance

Crisis doesn’t stop delivery of new Silverseas ship

Cassandra Tanti

Silversea Cruises, who is headquartered in Monaco, is preparing to take delivery of new ship Silver Origin following enormous resilience and determination from Dutch shipyard De Hoop.

0
MORE STORIES
Phones

Monaco Telecom deploys BillRun’s first project outside...

[caption id="attachment_1506" align="alignleft" width="255"]Photo: Roland Tanglao Photo: Roland Tanglao[/caption] Israeli company BillRun Technologies has said that its billing and “customer care solution” has been deployed by Monaco Telecom, as part of a one-year project worth “several hundreds of thousands of dollars”. Monaco’s incumbent operator selected BillRun’s billing and CRM system to support its transition from a proprietary system to fully open-source architecture, according to industry publication telecompaper.com. The project, BillRun’s first outside Israel, covers Monaco Telecom’s VoIP, broadband, mobile and VoD platforms.

Monaco posts budget surplus for 9th year...

New figures show that the Principality has recorded its ninth consecutive year in the black thanks to an extremely tight economic ship.