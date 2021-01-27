Weather
12 ° C
12°C
5°C
Sunny Intervals
Thursday, January 28, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

14 new Covid cases on 27 Jan. brings total to 1,413: 43 hospitalised: 27 resident + 8 in ICU: 3 resident, 152 home monitored, 1,180 recoveries, 10 deaths

EU fossil fuel phase out reaches new high

EU fossil fuel phase out reaches new high

By Cassandra Tanti - January 27, 2021

It’s official. Renewables have overtaken fossil fuels as the European Union’s main source of electricity as new projects came online in 2020 and coal-power shrank.

A report by think tanks Ember and Agora Energiewende shows that renewable sources such as wind and solar generated 38% percent of the 27-member state bloc’s electricity in 2020, with fossil fuels such as coal and gas contributing 37%.

Denmark achieved the highest proportion of wind and solar power, which contributed 61% of its electricity needs in 2020. Ireland achieved 35% and Germany 33%.

Countries with the lowest share of renewables, below 5%, were Slovakia and the Czech Republic, the data released on Monday showed.

Curbs on homes and business designed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus led to a 4% drop in overall electricity demand in the EU last year, but the impact was felt more keenly by fossil fuel producers.

Coal-fired power generation fell 20% in 2020 and has halved since 2015, according to the report.

“Coal generation fell in almost every country, continuing coal’s collapse that was well in place before Covid-19,” it said.

Many European countries are phasing out polluting coal-plants in order to meet emission reduction targets, but low electricity prices amid the pandemic lockdowns also made some coal plants unprofitable to run compared with cheaper renewable generation.

“Renewables will keep rising, because we keep installing more and more. The jury’s out as to whether fossil fuels will rebound but if they do rebound it’s not expected to be by a lot,” Dave Jones, Ember’s senior electricity analyst said.

 

(Monaco Life with Reuters, photo source: Pixabay)

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleExperts say deaths not directly linked to vaccine
Next articleTop-tier property market remains strong

Editors pics

January 22, 2021 | Local News

Prince’s Foundation joins Clean Arctic Alliance

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has signed the Arctic Commitment and pledged its support for a ban on the use and carriage of heavy fuel oil in Arctic shipping.

0
January 22, 2021 | Local News

Government launches e-health initiative

A new website, Monaco Santé, has been created in the Principality, providing information and services for residents and visitors including online bookings and consultations.

0
January 21, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New developments in vaccination programme

The Grimaldi Forum will become vaccination headquarters from Monday, while a new online booking service is helping to speed up the rollout in Monaco.

0
January 20, 2021 | Local News

Superfast shuttle boat trials ahead of launch

An innovative new shuttle boat called Monaco One will be able to transport passengers from the new port in Ventimiglia to Monaco in just 10 minutes. 

0

daily

January 27, 2021 | Local News

New Covid fatality recorded

Cassandra Tanti

The death of a 76-year-old on Wednesday marks the Principality’s 10th Covid-19 victim since the pandemic began.

0
January 27, 2021 | Local News

Rare defeat for Roca Team

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco Basketball suffered a disappointing 72 to 79 loss on Wednesday night against Spain’s Joventut Badalone in the Euro Cup 7 Top 16 playoffs.  

0
January 27, 2021 | Local News

Top-tier property market remains strong

Cassandra Tanti

New research has shown that the French Riviera and Monaco rank highest for the most expensive properties, confirming it as the most prestigious property pocket in the world.

0
January 27, 2021 | Local News

EU fossil fuel phase out reaches new high

Cassandra Tanti

It’s official. Renewables have overtaken fossil fuels as the European Union’s main source of electricity as new projects came online in 2020 and coal-power shrank.

0
MORE STORIES

Thurs. Apr 27 – Philosophical Workshop on...

Local News Staff Writer -
Thursday 27 April, 7 pm to 9 pm, Variety Theatre Philosophical Workshops on the theme “The body’s emotions: need, desire, pleasure” with Bernard Andrieu, Renaud Barbaras and Corine Pelluchon, philosophers, organised by Philosophical Encounters in Monaco Information: +377 99 99 44 55

Photographer captures life in a Covid world

Culture Stephanie Horsman -
A new exhibit by French photographer Charles Fréger features the people of Monaco going about their everyday lives in the age of social distancing.