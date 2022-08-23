EU researchers invited to ‘Innovate with Monaco’

The Principality is taking sustainability goals to another level at an Innovate with Monaco session, inviting European researchers to pitch their ideas to the EU and highlight tech and artificial intelligence projects.
EU researchers are being invited to partner with Monaco for their next innovative professional proposal. Via the ‘Innovate with Monaco’ meeting, they can present their new programmes and projects for the European Union.
The recent agreement between Monaco and the European Commission now allows companies in the Principality to take part in collaborative calls for research and development proposals launched by the EU.
A series of presentations will take place during the event including from the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, who will be speaking about protecting and progressing planetary health for the present and future generations, and a talk on energy optimisation solutions for buildings by Pascal Torres, CEO of Enoleo SAM.
Additionally, Frederic Dalmasie, CEO of Agricorp, a part of the Monaco Resources Group, will speak on the agro-industry as a driver of sustainable development, Sam Ramadori, CEO of Brainbox AI, will let audiences in on how AI is being used in over 70 cities to make buildings smarter and greener, and Valeria Ferrando, associate Director at IES, will speak about how digital twin technologies are being used as a tool to develop urban-scale decarbonisation roadmaps.
The event is being held on 7th September at the Centre Universitaire Méditerranéen in Nice as part of the Sustainable Places 2022 Conference, which runs 6th to 9th September. For more information and to book tickets, visit https://www.xing.com/events/sustainable-places-2022-3885445
Photo by Victor He on Unsplash