Weather
21 ° C
21°C
Wednesday, July 1, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

A new case of Covid-19 on 27 June brings total in Monaco to 103: 3 home monitored, 95 cured, 1 resident death

EU reveals “safe” travel list

EU reveals “safe” travel list

By Cassandra Tanti - June 30, 2020

The United States, Russia and Brazil are not on a list of countries whose citizens are allowed to enter the EU when the block’s international borders reopen on Wednesday.

After much deliberation, European Union health chiefs on Tuesday finalised the list of countries for whom Europe’s borders will be open to on 1st July, down from 54 to just 14. The goal is to reopen to countries with the same or better epidemiological situation than the EU average – so those with 16 or fewer cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants over the past two weeks.

The United States is currently the country most affected by Covid-19 with more than 125,000 deaths, while Europe believes it has passed the peak of its outbreak.

The proposed “safe” list contains just 14 countries: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay. The list also includes China, but only if visitors from the EU receive reciprocal treatment.

The list exists only as a recommendation since border control remains the responsibility of nations, but in his address on 14th June, President Emmanuel Macron said international borders with countries outside of the EU will reopen from 1st July “where the epidemic has been controlled”.

France’s Interior Minister Christophe Castaner has also already indicated that France will be following the EU’s list.

It is important to note that the rules are based around where travellers are coming from, not what passport they hold. Essential travel is still permitted during this period, as it has been during lockdown – including citizens of an EU country and non EU citizens who are permanent residents of an EU country and need to come home.

But holiday travel is off the cards for these non “safe” countries, for now.

More than 15 million Americans are estimated to travel to Europe each year, while some 10 million Europeans head across the Atlantic.

The list will be reviewed every two weeks, with new countries being added or dropped depending on their situations.

France has also announced a quarantine for all arrivals from outside Europe, but this is a voluntary measure.

Nationals from the United Kingdom will still be treated as EU citizens until the end of the Brexit transition period on 31st December 2020.

The UK is currently negotiating temporary “air bridges” with several EU member states, so that coronavirus does not totally block summer holidays – the busiest season in Europe for tourism.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleNew head of judicial police
Next articleGovernment lays out latest recovery plan

Editors pics

June 30, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government lays out latest recovery plan

Monaco will extend its financial support for businesses most affected by the Covid crisis as part of a new four-point plan to revive the local economy.

0
June 26, 2020 | Local News

Cycling just got a whole lot easier in Monaco

Monaco is upping the ante in soft mobility, creating a new track for bikes and e-scooters linking Fontvieille to Port Hercule via the tunnel under the Rock.

0
June 24, 2020 | Local News

Pictures: Princely family enjoys St. John’s Day celebrations

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella have joined their parents Prince Albert and Princess Charlene on the Palace balcony for the annual St. John’s Day celebrations. 

0
June 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government extends financial aid 

The Prince's Government has taken new steps to support businesses in Monaco affected by the Covid-19 crisis and to help save jobs.

0

daily

June 30, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government lays out latest recovery plan

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco will extend its financial support for businesses most affected by the Covid crisis as part of a new four-point plan to revive the local economy.

0
June 30, 2020 | Business & Finance

EU reveals “safe” travel list

Cassandra Tanti

The United States, Russia and Brazil are not on a list of countries whose citizens are allowed to enter the EU when the block’s international borders reopen on Wednesday.

0
June 30, 2020 | Business & Finance

New head of judicial police

Stephanie Horsman

Jean-François Mirigay has been appointed by sovereign ordinance as the new head of the judicial police division.

0
June 30, 2020 | Business & Finance

Pictures: Super yacht built to look like Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

Yacht Island Design has envisaged an astounding 155-metre-long floating city that mimics the streets and famous landmarks of the Principality, and even includes a racetrack.

0
MORE STORIES

Stage one success with hospital staff negotiations

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
There's been progress in ongoing negotiations between the Monaco Government, the Princess Grace Hospital and the workers’ union.

Sat. April 15 – Open Doors Day...

Local News Staff Writer -
Saturday 15 April, 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, Monte-Carlo Opera – Salle Garnier Open Doors Day for the public: stage and orchestra rehearsal of Giuseppe Verdi’s Il trovatore, organised by the Monte-Carlo Opera Information: +377 98 06 28 28