EU to give another Covid jab the green light

Saturday, March 6, 2021
16 Covid cases 4 Mar, 28 hospitalised, 8 in ICU, 121 home monitored, 1,770 recoveries, 26 deaths, 226 incidence rate, 8,200 people vaccinated
The French medicines safety agency has been documenting the side effects of the Covid vaccinations since the start of the campaign rollout and have released results of their first analysis.
The European Union is likely to approve a single dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson in March, after the USA cleared it for emergency use last weekend.
Saliva tests are currently being trialled at the National Screening Centre and the government is hoping as many people as possible will take the test to help determine its effectiveness.
Young job seekers in Monaco have been assured that there are plenty of opportunities to be had in the Principality despite the health crisis.
Fashion Designer Alessandra Vicedomini is Monaco Life's fashion contributor, keeping readers up to date on all things couture. Walking around Paris, I can't help but notice that people wear more black and experiment very little, despite the fact Fashion Week gathers eccentric styles and new trends, along with provocative figures walking around the Champs Elysées and St Honoré. I worked all day with a New York client on the new collection in a very nice boutique hotel at place de l'Opera Edouard Vii, which I highly recommend. It is brand new and beautifully decorated, with haute couture pictures hanging all over the place. Afterwards, I took my NY client for dinner at Costes, "the" establishment with its incredible decor, magical atmosphere, and glamorously dressed waitresses with their short draped tunics and blazer-dress style with see-through lace bras pinned with Swarovski brooches and – rigorously - cow-boy boots. Their uber-contemporary look contrasts the classic Parisian style: a woman who is perpetually thin, young, artfully disheveled-yet-bougie, donning a Breton top and a vintage Chanel bag and who doesn't brush her hair. Her only thing is mat red lipstick. BTW... Chanel's windows in monocrome sequins were outstanding!