Euroleague boss visits Monaco with Roca Team’s future reportedly secured

Marshall Glickman, the head of the Euroleague, visited Monaco last week amid reports that the Roca Team’s participation in next year’s competition is already secured.

The Euroleague is the world’s second biggest basketball league, and AS Monaco Basketball made their debut in the competition last season. Sasa Obradovic’s men made a meteoric rise through the standings late in the season, guaranteeing their spot in this year’s competition. The Roca Team are currently first this year and are on course to secure a play-off spot.

In the context of this success, and following a renovation of the Salle Gaston Médecin in the summer, in line with Euroleague regulations, Glickman has visited the Principality, stating that he is “optimistic for the future” of basketball in the country.

Speaking to Monaco Info, Glickman said, “Monaco is a marvellous place and an interesting market because it is multicultural and that is very important for us.”

He continued, “Monaco are playing very well. They have won lots of matches, which has allowed them to get to first place and to stay there. With Oleksiy Yefimov, they have an excellent management team. There is a lot of investment and so we are optimistic for the future.”

There could be yet more reason for optimism. While the Monaco teams continues to prove its suitability to this level and are on course to secure a position in next year’s position through the play-offs, L’Équipe reports that its place may already have been booked.

According to the French publication, the Roca Team has already been given assurances behind the scenes that their participation in the 2023/24 edition of the competition is secured, regardless of performance. Assurances about Monaco’s continued presence on the European scene will be welcomed by decision-makers at the club, who have previously expressed plans for an even larger home court, which would not be situated within the Salle Gaston Médecin.

Monaco’s state minister, Pierre Dartout, who welcomed Glickman, alongside AS Monaco Basketball president Alkesej Fedoricsev, said “Basketball is on of the most attractive sports in the Principality and we have a team that plays for the [country’s] colours at the highest level.”

Dartout continued, “The fact that Monaco welcomes the biggest European clubs and also makes away trips is important and contributes to the attractivity of the Principality.”

Alongside the success of the men’s team, the women’s team, the MBA, is also enjoying an impressive rise. Having secured promotion last year, they are currently fifth in their new division after ringing in the New Year with a victory.

Photo source: Monaco Communications Department