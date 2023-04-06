European Poker Tour promises “incredible poker experience”

Monaco is set to host the European Poker Tour at Le Sporting, promising one of the continent’s most exclusive poker experiences of the year. Here’s how you can get involved.

Poker’s popularity has been skyrocketing, with the number of players growing every year. New markets are opening to tournaments and since the end of Covid restrictions, in-person events have returned with a vengeance.

In keeping with the trend, Monaco is hosting the European Poker Tour, part of a global tour run by PokerStars and held in the Principality in conjunction with the Casino de Monte-Carlo.

Taking place from 26th April to 6th May, top players will meet at Le Sporting from 7pm to 6am playing variations such as Texas Hold ‘Em, Omaha and Chinese Poker, to name a few.

But the action isn’t limited to the pros. Anyone over 18 years of age with a valid government-issued passport or ID can participate. Buy-ins start at €500 and go all the way up to the super high roller events, where participants splash out €100,000 to take part.

Though the event is casual, sportswear is not considered appropriate. For more information or to register to play, visit the website on https://www.pokerstarslive.com/ept/montecarlo/

Do you have an event in Monaco or the French Riviera that you would like us to include in our What’s On section and events calendar? Please email editor@monacolife.net.