Monday, November 23, 2020

1 new case of Covid-19 on 23 Nov. brings total to 583: 17 hospitalised - 7 resident + 6 in ICU - 4 resident, 28 home monitored, 518 recoveries, 3 deaths

European Waste Reduction Week in full swing

By Stephanie Horsman - November 23, 2020

‘Invisible Waste’ is the theme of this year’s European Waste Reduction Week, highlighting the amount of waste that goes into the design, production, packaging and transport of everyday items. 

Monaco is participating for the second year in the European Waste Reduction Week (SERD) that runs from 21st to 29th November. The 2020 version focuses on the waste that consumers don’t see, stemming from the design phase, through to production, packaging and transport of goods and products that end up in shops.

It is a week filled with events, all respecting the health situation, featuring a series of videos, online informational sessions and social media campaigns aimed at helping citizens learn how to lessen unnecessary waste in daily life.

The SERD Monaco Facebook page is loaded with videos, images and information on how to participate in live webinar discussions, including the 24th November at 5pm organised by the Monaco Economic Board.

Some other participating institutions include The Animal Fund, Ecopolis, The Department of the Environment, Stars ‘n’ Bars, Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel and Resort, Inspire Me Monte-Carlo and the Department of Tourism and Congresses.

Additionally, the Mairie is sponsoring a children’s book collection in association with Monaco Durable Development and Stars ‘n’ Bars, taking place on Tuesday 24th and Thursday 26th November from 9am to 1pm at the Condamine Market and on Wednesday 25th November from 11am to 3pm at Stars ‘n’ Bars. Donations will be given to the children of the Roya valley, the Children’s Education and Protection Association and to the Charles Imbert School in Sainte-Agnès.

The French language books must be appropriate for readers aged up to 15 years, and in good condition. Due to the crisis, those dropping off books are asked to follow all sanitary measures and to place books directly into pre-marked boxes according to age categories.

Carrefour is also participating in waste week by giving a €3 voucher to customers who bring reusable bags and boxes for purchases over €20 from the 23rd to 27th November. 

