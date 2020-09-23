Events cancelled, free masks, alcohol restrictions

Thursday, September 24, 2020
2 new cases of Covid-19 on 23 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 199: 10 hospitalised - 5 residents, 23 home monitored, 165 healed, 1 resident death
Heritage Day and the Monaco Fun Fair have been cancelled, while fabric masks will once again be distributed to residents and the sale of "take-away" alcohol is banned from 8pm.
Princess Charlene’s epic fundraising adventure, The Crossing: Calvi – Monaco Water Bike Challenge, has raised more than €600,000 for her charity.
A new operational management centre for the fire brigade and a new armed speedboat for the maritime police will help both entities in their fights to keep the Principality safe.
A new ocean pollution campaign by Monaco Impact has just been unveiled to educate people about the proper disposal of masks and gloves.