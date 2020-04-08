Weather
The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has risen to 79 in Monaco: 4 cured, 9 hospitalised, 4 in ICU

EVER Monaco rescheduled for September

EVER Monaco rescheduled for September

By Stephanie Horsman - April 8, 2020

Monaco’s longest standing event on sustainable mobility and renewable energy sources, EVER Monaco, will still take place this year, albeit four months after its original date in May. 

As the list of cancelled events in the Principality grows, it’s a pleasure to see some are being simply postponed. One such event is EVER Monaco, the Ecologic Vehicles, Renewable Energies forum which is now set to be held from 10th September at the Grimaldi Forum.  

The decision was taken to ensure the safety of visitors, exhibitors and staff and to lessen the risk of being forced to cancel outright.

The event is now in its 15th year and is organised by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the Monegasque Society for Electricity and Gas (SMEG) and the Prince’s government.  

“We made this responsible decision for the obvious reasons of protecting people in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Bernard Fautrier, President of EVER. “We are going through an extraordinarily difficult period for all and hope that the month of September will allow us to find ourselves serenely. I thank our partners and our exhibitors for the confidence they have shown in us, and for their commitment alongside us.”

Exhibitors from the sustainable car and two-wheeled vehicles industries have been taking part in the event since the start, and 2018 saw the addition of boating players. The modes of transport being showcased are all alternatives to fossil fuel-based vehicles and are in compliance with the Monegasque government’s energy transition plans.

Though the dates have changed, the schedule of events has not. There will be a sustainable boat section, made possible with the cooperation of the Monaco Yacht Club, where the future of electric boating will be on display. A Start-Up Area for young entrepreneurs wishing to attend, round table discussions and scientific conferences will also be held throughout. 

The METHA EUROPE competition (Energy Management in Transport and Housing) organised by the schools of the Institut Télécom Mines (IMT) has been postponed to accommodate the new dates, allowing a new 21stJune deadline for applicants.

Finally, EVER Monaco will be the finish line for the Riviera Electric Challenge. This rally, reserved exclusively for electric vehicles, will leave from Cagnes sur Mer on the 10th, arriving the following day in Monaco after a stopover in Dolceacqua, Italy.

To apply for the METHA EUROPE competition, write to apui@imt-lille-douai.fr.

 

 

