EVER Monaco rescheduled for September

Wednesday, April 8, 2020
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has risen to 79 in Monaco: 4 cured, 9 hospitalised, 4 in ICU
Monaco’s longest standing event on sustainable mobility and renewable energy sources, EVER Monaco, will still take place this year, albeit four months after its original date in May.
Organisers of this year’s Clean Equity forum have managed to reschedule the event for later in the year, however the team behind Top Marques have not been so lucky.
Lest the denizens of Monaco go without their favourite souffle, sushi or burger during lockdown, there’s a delivery App grouping together a great selection of Monaco restaurants to help keep bellies full and smiles on faces.
The Ballets de Monte Carlo is televising La Belle, a full-length ballet, on Saturday evening via two media outlets to entertain lockdown crowds all over the region.
One thing that I am sure paralyses many of us with fear, is the idea of us and our loved ones getting sick. This is what happened to me two months ago...