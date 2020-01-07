Everything you need to know about the Circus Festival

Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Mass protests set for 9th Jan, while energy workers call a three-day blockade of France's oil refineries and fuel depots from 7th Jan
As a next step in the digital transition of Monaco, Monegasque companies can now switch to the 'dematerialised salary slip'.
The archaeological site under the Exotic Garden, the Observation Cave, will be closed to the public indefinitely due to security works.
The Principality is transformed each January into the circus capital of the world with a series of big top related events and exhibitions.
Monaco’s rich and exciting racing history will form the basis of this year’s Summer Exhibition at the Grimaldi Forum. Among the highlights will be winning grand prix cars and never-before-seen footage of the princely family.