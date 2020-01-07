Everything you need to know about the Circus Festival

READ ALSO Principality supports children’s rights

[caption id="attachment_23386" align="alignnone" width="640"]Her Excellency Isabelle Picco, Permanent Representative of Monaco to the United Nations. Photo: DC[/caption] Her Excellency Isabelle Picco, Permanent Representative of Monaco to the United Nations, speaking on October 10 at the Commission for Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs of the UN, reiterated the Principality's strong commitment to the protection of children. The Ambassador told the Commission about the initiative of Princess Caroline of Hanover, President of Amade Mondiale, in collaboration with the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees, to promote the rights of refugee and displaced girls to intimate hygiene, with a view to promoting their access to education and preventing sexual abuse. She also announced the launch of a programme for the reintegration of children into previous conflict zones. While it is estimated that 245 million children live in war zones, Ms Picco pointed out that Monaco is co-sponsoring Security Council resolutions on the plight of children affected by armed conflict. The Ambassador added that the Principality is assisting child victims of ill-treatment by providing short-term or long-term care at the Princesse Charlene Children's Home, following a court decision. The Commission was also told about the Third Session on the Rights of the Child, which will be held on June 25 next year on the theme "Violence against children in the context of the family and school,” presided over by HRH the Princess of Hanover. Ms Picco concluded by indicating the various provisions included in the rules of schools in the Principality concerning respect for others and the rejection of violence, including school bullying.