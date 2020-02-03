Exhibition to celebrate circus festival

Tuesday, February 4, 2020
To celebrate the 2020 International Monaco Circus Festival, YellowKorner Monte Carlo hosted a cocktail reception to present ‘The Show Must Glow On’ exhibition by street artist Dario Vella.
Friends, guests and art lovers had the opportunity to meet the talented artist and talk about the collection ‘The Show Must Glow On’, which includes paintings that present the lights and animals of a circus show.
Guests also had the unique opportunity to watch a live performance from Dario Vella and receive a personalised signed copy of the exhibition catalogue.
“We are proud and excited about hosting the art collection of Dario Vella in the YellowKorner Monte Carlo,” said Leonidas Kambanis, Managing Director of YellowKorner Monte Carlo. “Our gallery, which opened its doors a few months ago, proves to be an elegant modern exhibition venue while keeping up with the tradition of the brand.”
YellowKorner is a publisher of accessible art, offering photography in limited editions, exhibiting and commercialising the art of photographs of more than 200 artists. YellowKorner promotes talents through a network of more than 100 galleries worldwide.
