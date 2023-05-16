Experience Grasse’s famous Expo Rose this weekend

Thousands of roses in pots and bouquets will fill the streets of Grasse, the world’s perfume capital, this weekend for the annual Expo Rose.

8,500 roses in bouquets, 13,000 potted roses for sale and 25,000 roses cut to adorn Grasse itself… This year, the Expo Rose is taking place between Thursday 18th and Sunday 21st May, and the entire city centre will be in bloom as farmers, florists and local artisans take over the streets and squares for what is always an exceptional event for those for love plants and flowers.

The city’s famous Centifolia rose helped make Grasse’s name as the ultimate perfume destination for hundreds of years. While there will be plenty of this classic rose de mai up for sale, there will also be countless different varieties from around the world, making the event a paradise for the budding collector.

Music, dance, markets, a gourmet quarter, exhibitions and workshops complete the programme.

Entrance is €3 per person. Click here for the full schedule of events.

Photo source: Shannon Baldwin for Unsplash