Experts say deaths not directly linked to vaccine

Featuring at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show will be the 62 metre Feadship superyacht New Hampshire, which has recently undergone a complete upgrade. Delivered in 2005 and built in steel and aluminium, the yacht has been designed by De Voogt and, since her 2016 sale, has undergone nearly €8 million of upgrades. Custom furnishings have been styled by Pannagan Designs, while mahogany panelling creates a warm and welcoming space inside and out.Six large suits can accommodate up to nine guests comfortably, and each has their own en suite for complete privacy as well as superking beds. The owner’s suit is located forward on the main deck and is decorated in classic dark mahogany wood panelling with modern features. It boasts a superking bed, two dressing rooms, and spacious bathroom with a his-and-hers shower and underfloor heating.On the sun deck, guests can enjoy a sunbathing area with loungers and a hot tub with encircling bar. Below, on the upper deck, there is an alfresco dining area for up to 12 guests.New Hampshire is for sale by Cecil Wright & Partners at the Monaco Yacht Show for €39,950,000.