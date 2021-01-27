Experts say deaths not directly linked to vaccine

Thursday, January 28, 2021
14 new Covid cases on 27 Jan. brings total to 1,413: 43 hospitalised: 27 resident + 8 in ICU: 3 resident, 152 home monitored, 1,180 recoveries, 10 deaths
French health agencies say that data on the safety of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is “reassuring” and the deaths of nine elderly patients is likely a case of poor timing.
A pedestrian tunnel that will link Fontvieille to the top of Boulevard du Jardin Exotique is well on its way to completion with the use of ingenious engineering and brute force.
Prince Albert has inaugurated Monaco’s new Covid vaccination centre in the Grimaldi Forum, telling reporters that it is "too early to tell" if he will order another lockdown.
AstraZeneca has warned that initial supplies of its Europe-bound Covid-19 vaccines will be lower than expected, sparking new concern over the rollout of inoculations.