Extended Monaco progress report

It’s been less than nine months since the Prince’s government unveiled the Extended Monaco programme, yet the initiatives that have been implemented in that time are nothing short of impressive.
A progress report on the first stages of the Extended Monaco programme have been presented to the press and the figures show the Principality is definitely on the right track.
The aim of Extended Monaco is to shift to an entirely digital transformation, offering a new cycle of economic prosperity, enhancing quality of life and making public service even more valuable.
Frederic Genta, Inter-ministerial Delegate in Charge of the Digital Transition, is responsible for implementing the programme and in 2019, roughly 30 new procedures or actions were implemented, including great strides in e-education, e-administration and smart mobility practices.
The hard work has shown some solid results. The Principality’s position in the United Nations ranking on connected states has risen an impressive 100 places. On top of that, the digital economy now represents a turnover of €826 million with growth of 27% between 2013 and 2018.
Three new laws have made “turning digital” possible in daily life and have turned Monaco into a connected city. More than 1,500 soft mobility routes are calculated every day by City Mapper, over 1,000 requests for local information are carried out daily, and 2,000+ journeys per day are made by electric bikes via MonaBike’s app.
Moreover, every student in Monaco is trained for one hour per week in coding – a world first – while educational guidance is available for students in grades three through 12 with the CAESO app.
A 200 m2 complex has been dedicated to e-education and is equipped with 3-D printers, computers and other digital tools to assist teachers in designing new educational content.
Finally, over 45% of civil servants are now connected via messaging tools, and 1,000 online training modules are available for public officials and agents. All this translates in concrete terms to 1.4 tonnes of paper being saved within the administration.
The Cathedral of Monaco is hosting an exhibition of extraordinary embroidered icons in conjunction with the Russian Consulate.
AS Monaco has announced the arrival of Markus Breglec and Tyson Henly as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Commercial Officer respectively.
Monegasque champion Charles Leclerc has unveiled Ferrari’s new weapon for the 2020 Formula One season, and it’s called the SF1000.
Moët Hennessy has just announced they will be shifting to organic and sustainable practices, going so far as creating a ‘University of Living Soils’.
According to Nice-Matin, an armed robber entered the Monte Carlo Casino Thursday afternoon around 4:30 pm.
The French daily reported the thief was attempting to steal from Graffe Diamonds, pulled out a handgun and threatened employees before helping himself to some jewellery. He then, reportedly, took a female shop employee hostage before making his escape.
Nice-Matin stated the hostage was released on one of the small streets around Place du Casino as the perpetrator fled. But he did not get far. He was arrested trying to take a taxi by Monegasque police.
The man remained in police custody Thursday night.
No shots were fir, no injuries were reported.