Saturday, February 15, 2020

Prince Albert completes historic dive to the 'Midnight Zone' for ocean research

Extended Monaco progress report

Extended Monaco progress report

By Stephanie Horsman - February 15, 2020

It’s been less than nine months since the Prince’s government unveiled the Extended Monaco programme, yet the initiatives that have been implemented in that time are nothing short of impressive.

A progress report on the first stages of the Extended Monaco programme have been presented to the press and the figures show the Principality is definitely on the right track.

The aim of Extended Monaco is to shift to an entirely digital transformation, offering a new cycle of economic prosperity, enhancing quality of life and making public service even more valuable.

Frederic Genta, Inter-ministerial Delegate in Charge of the Digital Transition, is responsible for implementing the programme and in 2019, roughly 30 new procedures or actions were implemented, including great strides in e-education, e-administration and smart mobility practices.

The hard work has shown some solid results. The Principality’s position in the United Nations ranking on connected states has risen an impressive 100 places. On top of that, the digital economy now represents a turnover of €826 million with growth of 27% between 2013 and 2018.

Three new laws have made “turning digital” possible in daily life and have turned Monaco into a connected city. More than 1,500 soft mobility routes are calculated every day by City Mapper, over 1,000 requests for local information are carried out daily, and 2,000+ journeys per day are made by electric bikes via MonaBike’s app.

Moreover, every student in Monaco is trained for one hour per week in coding – a world first – while educational guidance is available for students in grades three through 12 with the CAESO app.

A 200 m2 complex has been dedicated to e-education and is equipped with 3-D printers, computers and other digital tools to assist teachers in designing new educational content.

Finally, over 45% of civil servants are now connected via messaging tools, and 1,000 online training modules are available for public officials and agents. All this translates in concrete terms to 1.4 tonnes of paper being saved within the administration.

 

 

