Extreme weather will continue

Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Monaco is set to undergo intense storms and blistering heat once again this year, according to Focus Météo.
The National Assembly has welcomed the latest graduates to the Principality’s Police Force.
An incredible 12-month time lapse video showing the creation of Monaco’s mammoth land extension project has just been released.
Monaco has a new bailiff, or huissier as known locally, who was sworn in earlier this week.
General crime rates in the Principality dropped by a significant 16% between the years 2016 and 2019, and street crime by an impressive 52%.