Extreme weather will continue

[caption id="attachment_5527" align="alignleft" width="300"]Minister of Health and Social Affairs, Mr Stéphane Valeri. Photo: ©Direction de la Communication/Manuel Vitali[/caption] On Friday, the Junior Chamber of Monaco held its first working breakfast after the summer holidays at the conference centre of Le Méridien Beach Plaza. The Minister of Health and Social Affairs, Mr Stéphane Valeri, was the keynote speaker on the topic of the implementation of teleworking in the Principality. Mr Valeri pointed out that teleworking has gone far beyond the planning stage and is now operational in several companies in Monaco, including Monaco Telecom. He said that more than 20 companies have asked for detailed information and plan to use teleworking as a means of reducing the problems posed by commuting. The Principality’s economy is very dependent on workers who go back and forth daily from France and Italy, and while other measures have been taken to reduce the challenges of congested roads and unreliable train services, teleworking can work well for both empires and employees. “Teleworking is the future, and business leaders and employees of our countries are now using it,” Mr Valeri added.