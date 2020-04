F1 driver joins Prince’s environmental campaign

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_29746" align="alignnone" width="796"]Photo: DC[/caption] The Government has issued a statement to reassure residents following the oil spill in Portier Cove on Monday, March 26. The oil leak from the Minar Sinan was limited to just 15 litres and was "BioBar 68”, a biodegradable type. The oil spread thinly on the surface, covering about 800 square metres. The company Jan De Nul, owner of the ship, brought two boats from the company Eco Tank to eliminate the problem, and the task was completed around 4:30 pm on March 27. The Directorate of Maritime Affairs noted the disappearance of the iridescence on the water, and water quality control samples were taken by the operators on March 27 and 28 in the late afternoon.https://monacolife.net/pollution-threat-dealt-with-swiftly/