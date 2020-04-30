F1 driver joins Prince’s environmental campaign

Thursday, April 30, 2020
The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 95: 58 now cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
To see the Nico Rosberg’s video, click here.
Other videos include Paul Polman, co-founder and chair of IMAGINE, Julia Marton Lefèvre, chair of the Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement, and Maria Damanaki, global managing director of Oceans at The Nature Conservancy.
A beautiful catalogue of art work accompanied by commentary is replacing this year’s artmonte-carlo event, which was due to take place at the Grimaldi Forum this week.
The Princess Charlene Foundation has distributed masks bearing the #StrongTogether slogan to SBM employees who are working through the lockdown.
Retired Formula One champion Nico Rosberg is urging people to speak up about the environment in light of the Covid-19 health crisis, as part of the latest awareness campaign of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.
France unveiled their plan for easing the confinement regulations earlier this week to much anticipation. Here is how they say it will work.