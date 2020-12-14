Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Monday, December 14, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

0 new Covid cases on 13 Dec. brings total to 668: 6 hospitalised, 3 resident + 2 in ICU, 1 resident, 31 home monitored, 596 recoveries, 3 deaths

F1 season finale filled with surprises

F1 season finale filled with surprises

By Cassandra Tanti - December 14, 2020

Will wonders never cease? At the season ending Formula One race in Abu Dhabi, Lewis Hamilton had a “very bad day”, Charles Leclerc buried the hatchet with Sebastian Vettel, not in his back incidentally, and Max Verstappen stepped up his game to win the day for only the second time this season.

It was the end of a wonky season of Formula One racing on Sunday in Abu Dhabi with a face at the top of the podium that wasn’t Lewis Hamilton’s, while old rivalries were healed.

The reigning king, Lewis Hamilton, returned to action after being out with Covid and admitted he was not on top form for the final race, but still managed to have a podium finish after Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, respectively. The world champ came in a distant third.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc paid a touching tribute to departing teammate Sebastian Vettel by wearing a specially-designed helmet emblazoned across the top with “Danke, Seb”. The helmet was Leclerc’s way of showing respect to Vettel, whom he has shared a difficult relationship with in their two years together at Ferrari, but whom he clearly has affection for.

Vettel warmly, and humorously, responded on the F1 website saying,” I think I will miss him – obviously he was giving me a headache here and there! We are at very different stages of our lives and careers, but he’s a good kid and will go a long way. He’s the man of the future, so I hope he gets the car he deserves.”

“Seb has given so much to the team, which will benefit me indirectly because I’ve got a long contract with the team,” said Leclerc of his teammate after the qualifier on Saturday. “And most of all, as soon as I arrived in the team, he welcomed me in the best way possible. Sure, there was some competition, but as a human being he is a great guy. So, I just wanted to show him my respect that way and I know he liked it.”

Leclerc ended the season with a 13th place finish in Abu Dhabi, only one ahead of Vettel.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleImpressive auction to fund global sea mission
Next articleCan I make a quick visit to Italy?

Editors pics

December 14, 2020 | Local News

‘Tis the season…

Faced with a possible blowout in Covid cases when holiday travellers return to Monaco, the government is offering free PCR tests without prescription to boost screening.

0
December 11, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Pzifer-BioNTech vaccine set for January/February

Minister of State Pierre Dartout has revealed during a National Council assembly that the public can expect the first of three Covid vaccines to be rolled out in Monaco next month.

0
December 9, 2020 | Local News

Prince’s Foundation supports Ocean X

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has signed an agreement with the ocean exploration organisation Ocean X to develop marine conservation activities.

0
December 6, 2020 | Local News

Monaco Declaration delivered at ocean symposium

“Ocean pollution is widespread, worsening and, in most countries, poorly controlled." That’s the key message to have come out of the 1st Human Health and Ocean forum in Monaco.

0

daily

December 14, 2020 | Local News

What’s on your face mask?

Cassandra Tanti

The Grimaldi Forum is now equipped with new machines that can disinfect all types of face masks and small objects in minutes, extending their lifespan and helping to reduce PPE waste.

0
December 14, 2020 | Local News

Red and White’s heartbreaker loss to Marseille

Stephanie Horsman

AS Monaco lost by one goal to Olympique de Marseille on Saturday, however they were saved from a total shutout by a late game Wissam Ben Yedder goal.

0
December 14, 2020 | Local News

Can I make a quick visit to Italy?

Cassandra Tanti

As the holidays approach, many people are wondering if they can make a run into Italy for shopping or to see loved ones. Here is the rundown on what is and isn’t allowed.

0
December 14, 2020 | Local News

F1 season finale filled with surprises

Cassandra Tanti

At the season ending F1 race in Abu Dhabi, Lewis Hamilton had a “very bad day”, Charles Leclerc buried the hatchet with Sebastian Vettel, and Max Verstappen stepped up his game.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco hosts Top Chefs

Local News Staff Writer -
Screen Shot 2016-12-01 at 8.49.59 PMThe first Chefs’ World Summit has ended in Monaco after three mouth-watering days at the Grimaldi Forum. A total of one hundred exhibitors took advantage of the limelight. The first course was an inaugural evening with the announcement of the 100 best chefs in the world, chosen and ranked by 534 two and three-michelin-starred international chefs for Le Chef magazine. The winner was Alain Passard, chef at l’Arpege in Paris. Perhaps unsurprisingly, there were five French chefs in the top ten, although second place went to Martin Berasate of Spain for his work at Lasarte-Oria, another three-star establishment. Although there was a strong competitive flavour to this first event in Monaco, the Chef’s World Summit was more than anything a happy celebration of gastronomy at its summit.

Fri. Feb 2 – Meeting with photographer...

Local News Staff Writer -
Friday 2 February, 6.30 pm,, Monaco Multimedia Library (Louis Notari Library) Meeting with photographer Ivana Boris who will present her work and her book Monaco sous la pluie (Monaco in the Rain) Information: +377 93 15 29 40