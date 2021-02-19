Weather
19 new Covid cases on 18 Feb. brings total to 1,835: 45 hospitalised: 25 resident + 8 in ICU: 5 resident, 107 home monitored, 1,610 recoveries, 22 deaths

F1 winner Pastor Maldonado to race Historic GP

By Cassandra Tanti - February 19, 2021

The Historic Grand Prix of Monaco is drawing some big names and generating plenty of excitement ahead of its April kickoff.

The 12th edition of the Historic Grand Prix of Monaco is set to take place from 23rd to the 25th April, when legendary cars from bygone eras take to the streets of the Principality in a lead up to the Formula One Grand Prix.

But the cars won’t be the only draws. Piloting these mean machines will be celebrated drivers such as Jean Alesi, Rene Arnoux and Pastor Maldonado, who will celebrate their returns to this famous course.

Alesi and Arnoux will compete in the Serie F event, highlighting three-litre F1 cars from 1973 to 1976. The duo will be teammates behind the wheel of two 1974 Ferrari 312B3 racing cars. Both drivers have ties to Monaco, as well as Ferrari. Arnoux won a third place finish in the Principality in 1984, and Alesi had two third place finishes on the course, in 1991 and 1993.

Maldonado will be taking part in a different event, the Serie A race for pre-war cars. He will be driving a 1937 Maserati 4CM. The 2012 Spanish Grand Prix winner formerly drove for Williams and Lotus before retiring in 2017.

The Historic Grand Prix has been around since 1997 and usually takes place two weeks before the F1 Grand Prix, on the same circuit. It is scheduled every two years and has become a huge draw in its own right. The 2020 race was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic but will take place in 2021 by popular demand.

For this year’s event, 170 have registered to compete and, for the first time, amateurs are allowed to participate.

 

 

February 19, 2021 | Culture

Interview: Princess Grace Award winner Lucien Postlewaite

In this month's interview, Princess Grace Foundation-USA’s Brisa Trinchero catches up with acclaimed Principal Dancer Lucien Postlewaite about his career at Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo.

February 19, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Committee unveils 2nd women’s rights report

The latest report on women’s rights in Monaco has just been released, detailing the advances made in 2020 including the tabling of a new bill to strengthen legislation on sexual violence.

February 17, 2021 | Business & Finance

Understanding bitcoin and the great crypto boom

In our Q&A with Daniel Coheur, co-founder of Tokeny in Monaco, we explore what is behind the monumental rise of bitcoin and the paradigm shift from centralised to decentralised finance.

February 16, 2021 | Culture

The story behind ‘Grace Forever’ at the CHPG

Local artist Marcos Marin talks to Monaco Life about his latest instalment of Princess Grace in the maternity ward of the CHPG and what it was like to watch Prince Albert unveil the portrait.

