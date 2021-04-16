Fairytale evening at the Hôtel de Paris

Friday, April 16, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
3 Covid cases 15 Apr, 17 hospitalised, 5 in ICU, 39 home monitored, 2,268 recoveries, 30 deaths, 121 incidence rate, 32% population vaccinated
Top photo of the Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses at the Hotel de Paris in 2020, by Alessia Bruchi
The French government is still banking on lifting the current restrictions on 3rd May, a mid-May reopening of restaurant terraces and a return to school at the end of April.
Residents of the Principality aged 45 and over are now being invited to get their Covid vaccination. Meanwhile, home-tests are now being stocked in pharmacies in Monaco.
Monaco has been earmarked as the home for a new private viewing space by Zurich-based gallerists Hauser and Wirth who will hold their inaugural show in June.
The Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses celebrates its fifth year in June, bringing the magic from days of old to life for one night only at the Hôtel de Paris.