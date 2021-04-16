Weather
14 ° C
14°C
8°C
Sunny Intervals
Friday, April 16, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

3 Covid cases 15 Apr, 17 hospitalised, 5 in ICU, 39 home monitored, 2,268 recoveries, 30 deaths, 121 incidence rate, 32% population vaccinated

Fairytale evening at the Hôtel de Paris

Fairytale evening at the Hôtel de Paris

By Stephanie Horsman - April 16, 2021

The Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses celebrates its fifth year in June, bringing the magic from days of old to life for one night only at the Hôtel de Paris and featuring artists, singers and dancers to captivate guests.

The Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses, a charity event raising funds for the Princess Grace Foundation and the Prince Albert II Foundation, will be under the artistic direction of Delia Grace Noble, opera singer and UNICEF Ambassador, who has plans for an unforgettable night filled with fantasy, fairies and famous guests.

“The fascinating and exciting fairy tales you knew in your childhood will no longer remain a fantasy,” said Ms Noble. “This time, the Prince Charming or dreamy Princess you used to dream of will not just live in your imagination. A night is coming in which all of your royal, rapturous fantasies will come to life in the fairyland that is Monte Carlo.”

Organisers promise that the Michelin-inspired dinner will be accompanied by a show where dancers will delight, musicians will enchant, and the visual effects will be unparalleled.

Photo of the Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses at the Hotel de Paris in 2020, by Alessia Bruchi

Invitees are asked to dress in sumptuous costumes: ceremonial military regalia or white tie and tails for the gentlemen and ball gowns and tiaras for the ladies are de rigueur for the event.

The night begins with a red carpet ceremony followed by a short reception and welcome cocktail. The Carabiniers of the Prince will open the ball at 8:15pm, to be followed by dinner, entertainment, dancing and finally, a trip to the Casino de Monte Carlo to end the night in style.

The royal treatment comes with a price. Tickets start at €1,200 and reach up to €8,000 for a ‘Distinction Package’ that includes two night’s stay for two at the hotel, helicopter transfers to Nice Airport, a personalised photo session, theme appropriate hair and makeup on event day and of course an all-access pass to the event.

The Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses is being held on Thursday 17th June starting at the Salle Empire at the Hôtel de Paris.

 

Top photo of the Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses at the Hotel de Paris in 2020, by Alessia Bruchi

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleHistoric Grand Prix to remain “local”
Next articleHauser and Wirth to open gallery in Monaco

Editors pics

April 15, 2021 | Local News

TV Festival screening to launch debate on lion farming

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival will host the premiere screening of Lion’s, Bones and Bullets, which delves into the mass production of wildlife for traditional Chinese “medicines”.

0
April 14, 2021 | Business & Finance

The future of diamonds

Diamond expert Alberto Vitale talks about Covid’s impact on the industry, how it historically sent down diamond prices, and the rise of transparency thanks to blockchain.

0
April 13, 2021 | Local News

Nice shuttle to start trial in August

The long-awaited shuttle boat between Nice and Cap d’Ail will begin this summer, transporting workers wishing to avoid heavy traffic jams and crowded trains during their daily commute.

0
April 12, 2021 | Local News

Monaco to host world’s first streaming festival

The Principality will roll out the red carpet for the pioneering new Monaco Streaming Film Festival this summer, drawing industry heavyweights for a dynamic “festival-meets-summit”.

0

daily

April 16, 2021 | Local News

Attal cautiously confirms 3rd May end to light lockdown

Cassandra Tanti

The French government is still banking on lifting the current restrictions on 3rd May, a mid-May reopening of restaurant terraces and a return to school at the end of April.

0
April 16, 2021 | Local News

Monaco enters next stage of vaccination rollout

Stephanie Horsman

Residents of the Principality aged 45 and over are now being invited to get their Covid vaccination. Meanwhile, home-tests are now being stocked in pharmacies in Monaco.

0
April 16, 2021 | Local News

Hauser and Wirth to open gallery in Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco has been earmarked as the home for a new private viewing space by Zurich-based gallerists Hauser and Wirth who will hold their inaugural show in June.

0
April 16, 2021 | Local News

Fairytale evening at the Hôtel de Paris

Stephanie Horsman

The Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses celebrates its fifth year in June, bringing the magic from days of old to life for one night only at the Hôtel de Paris.

0
MORE STORIES

Major vaccination disparity in Europe

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
While all countries in Europe have started their vaccination programmes, not all are rolling out doses at the same rate.

No place to stay, fined €500

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_6915" align="alignleft" width="286"]Palais de Justice Monaco Photo: Niels Mickers Palais de Justice Monaco Photo: Niels Mickers[/caption] A young couple from Nice have appeared before the Monaco Criminal Court charged with presenting a false work contract to an estate agent in France in order to obtain a flat to rent. The young man was in employment, but his wife was not. Their situation became more desperate when she became pregnant, but the husband was turned away from several estate agents because his salary on its own was insufficient. The couple decided to copy and amend the husband’s work contract to suggest that the wife was also employed by a sub-contractor of Monaco Telecom, but when this was checked the ruse was discovered. While all this happened in France, the case was heard in Monaco because the company is Monegasque. The couple told the court that they had no choice but to do what they did, otherwise they faced living in the street. Subsequently, the husband lost his job. The prosecuting counsel claimed that the couple’s crime deserved two months jail, suspended, but the court decided to fine them €250 each. READ ALSO: Drunken sailor assaults Monegasque police READ ALSO: Cannabutt case: Dealer conceals cannabis in posterior, sentenced 6 months