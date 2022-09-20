The Casino Café de Paris came alive on Thursday night with a gravity-defying pianist and a dazzling display of entertainment as loyalty customers were invited to Fall in Love (again) with Monte-Carlo.

If there is one thing Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer knows how to do well, it is throw a party, and that’s exactly what it did for members of the My Monte-Carlo loyalty programme on Thursday 16th September.

“The purpose behind tonight is to bond with the clients again,” Daniel Lovazzani, Chef de département Exploitation Appareils Automatiques, told Monaco Life. “In 2018 and 2019 there were two evenings of this kind… Winter Chic and La Dolce Vita. But we had to stop because of the pandemic. So, everybody was craving another evening like this.”

In keeping with its Great Art of Gaming philosophy, SBM organised a Roaring Twenties evening with eclectic entertainment, free-flowing champagne, surprises, gifts and games.

“We have the best customers in the world here, we have high rollers, we have the best slot machines in the world with jackpots of over one million euros,” said Lovazzani.

The evening was designed to reward loyal customers who live in Monaco and the surrounding region.

Fourteen artists covered in diamonds distributed “nuggets” to customers, two of which were pure gold. Human paintings by Frida Kahlo, Arcimboldo, and Girl with a Pearl Earring by Vermeer wandered among guests. There was also a musical show choreographed in red and black, while “photorazzi” captured guests on the red carpet.

Tickets for the Monte-Carlo Jazz Festival were also distributed during the evening.

The My Monte-Carlo loyalty program has nearly 91,000 members and is open to customers of casinos and all Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer establishments. It includes participation in exceptional evenings, such as this, as well as other privileges.

Photo above by Monaco Life, photos below courtesy Monte-Carlo SBM…