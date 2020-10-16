Weather
News

5 new cases of Covid-19 on 15 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 253: 7 hospitalised - 3 residents, 1 in ICU, 31 home monitored, 217 healed, 1 resident death

Familyfest 2020

Familyfest 2020

By Cassandra Tanti - October 16, 2020

It’s that time of year again to get out the dirndls and lederhosen and head to the Café de Paris Monte-Carlo for an indulgent week of Bavarian food and folk entertainment.

The celebratory week in Monte-Carlo, now known as Family Oktoberfest, or Familyfest, is a favourite not only among guests of the iconic Café de Paris, but also Prince Albert II of Monaco, who happily attends each annual event and will be there for opening night again this year.

From Friday 23rd to Saturday 31st October, guests will be able to enjoy Bavarian-inspired décor – either with family or in small groups – created in partnership with the Munich-based Weihenstephan brewery.

A number of delicacies will be sourced straight from the region itself, for an event that is set to prove once again just how sophisticated and innovative Bavarian cuisine can be.

 

Photo courtesy SBM, made before the implementation of sanitary measures and does not display the safety features enforced in SBM establishments.

 

 

 

