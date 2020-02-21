Weather
Famous Aussie comedy to hit the stage

By Stephanie Horsman - February 21, 2020

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert The Musical, adapted from the 1994 Australian sleeper hit film, is coming to the Grimaldi Forum for four days this June.

Priscilla tells the tale of three unique friends, two drag queens and a transsexual who travel across the Australian outback from Sydney to Alice Springs in a rickety old bus they have named Priscilla.

The trio had been invited to perform at a resort owned by the ex-wife of one of the friends, hence the reason for the journey. On their travels, they encounter an interesting array of outback locals who, whilst not always approving of their lifestyle, are often as quirky as the “girls” in their own special ways. 

The three performers face adversity and emotional challenges, and through it all strengthen their bonds of friendship and pay tribute to freedom and tolerance.

The musical is top-loaded with fantastic disco and pop hits from Tina Turner, Gloria Gaynor, Madonna, Kylie Minogue and others. Whilst the music is sing-along worthy, it is the costumes that steal the show. Huge coloured wigs, brightly hued corset dresses, shaggy boots, sky high heels, bead, bangles and sparkles of all description are on display, making this a visual feast as well as a musical one.

The show runs from 4th to 7th June in the Salle des Princes. Tickets and information are available on www.grimaldiforum.com.

 

 

High-resolution mapping of Monaco’s air quality to...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_27533" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: DC Photo: DC[/caption] Monaco’s Directorate of the Environment will carry out a high-resolution mapping of the Principality's air quality that will take into account the prevalent 3D effects, such as relief, elevation, and height of buildings. As part of a programme called "Quality of life – Monaco's High Resolution Air Quality Modelling and Mapping Platform", 52 sensors will be deployed throughout Monaco from January 29 to February 26. In order to refine our knowledge of the distribution of pollutants, the sensors are intended to measure the emissions of nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulphur dioxide (SO2) and hydrocarbons over a period of one month in winter and a month in summer, in order to establish an estimate of the annual concentrations of these pollutants in the Principality. [caption id="attachment_27534" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: DC Photo: DC[/caption] NO2 and hydrocarbon sensors are the main markers of automotive pollution and fuel combustion. The purpose of SO2 sensors is to evaluate the impact of the combustion of heavy fuel oil used by ships. This campaign, carried out in partnership with Air PACA, will be renewed between mid-June and mid-July 2018. These two measurement campaigns will help calibrate and validate the high-resolution modelling of air quality, mapping the dispersion of pollutants.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/national-pact-marks-major-step-for-monacos-energy-transition/

Prince gives lecture at Ohio State

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_821" align="alignleft" width="300"]HSH Prince Albert II with HE Bernard Fautrier, CEO and Vice-President of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation HSH Prince Albert II with HE Bernard Fautrier, CEO and Vice-President of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation[/caption]

Prince Albert visited Ohio State University to learn more about the university’s research and educational programming on sustainability issues and to give a lecture on climate change, biodiversity and access to clean water.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Venturi Automobiles, located in Monaco, is the sponsor of the Buckeye Bullet Electric Race Car – “a series of student-built, alternative-fuel race cars which run Utah’s Bonneville Speedway” – and is largely responsible for cultivating Prince Albert’s interest in visiting Ohio State. The Prince is especially interested in sustainability efforts at Ohio Stadium because of Monaco’s plans to build a new sports stadium, which he hopes will be a global model of sustainability.

Prince Albert established the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation in 2006 with the aim of helping protect the environment.

The Foundation encourages sustainable management of natural resources and supports innovative and ethical solutions in the areas of climate change, water and biodiversity.

From on his own research forays and his travels to remote regions of the globe, the Prince is convinced that climate change is the most pressing crisis facing the planet today.  (Sources: Washington Times, Ohio State University)

READ MORE: Prince Albert II Foundation: a ten year retrospective with HE Bernard Fautrier

 