Famous Aussie comedy to hit the stage

Friday, February 21, 2020
The Monaco Red Cross joins international call for donations to tackle coronavirus
Children in the Princess Grace Hospital have been decked out in specially adapted AS Monaco ‘jerseys’ to help boost spirits in the pediatric ward.
Priscilla, Queen of the Desert The Musical, adapted from the 1994 Australian sleeper hit film, is coming to the Grimaldi Forum for four days this June.
Monaco has highlighted the importance of sport in tackling homelessness and building a sense of belonging at a recent United Nations meeting.
The Monaco Red Cross has responded to an international call for donations, contributing €70,000. But it is hoping to raise much more.
Prince Albert visited Ohio State University to learn more about the university’s research and educational programming on sustainability issues and to give a lecture on climate change, biodiversity and access to clean water.
Electric vehicle manufacturer Venturi Automobiles, located in Monaco, is the sponsor of the Buckeye Bullet Electric Race Car – “a series of student-built, alternative-fuel race cars which run Utah’s Bonneville Speedway” – and is largely responsible for cultivating Prince Albert’s interest in visiting Ohio State. The Prince is especially interested in sustainability efforts at Ohio Stadium because of Monaco’s plans to build a new sports stadium, which he hopes will be a global model of sustainability.
Prince Albert established the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation in 2006 with the aim of helping protect the environment.
The Foundation encourages sustainable management of natural resources and supports innovative and ethical solutions in the areas of climate change, water and biodiversity.
From on his own research forays and his travels to remote regions of the globe, the Prince is convinced that climate change is the most pressing crisis facing the planet today. (Sources: Washington Times, Ohio State University)
