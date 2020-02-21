Famous Aussie comedy to hit the stage

[caption id="attachment_821" align="alignleft" width="300"]HSH Prince Albert II with HE Bernard Fautrier, CEO and Vice-President of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation[/caption]

Prince Albert visited Ohio State University to learn more about the university’s research and educational programming on sustainability issues and to give a lecture on climate change, biodiversity and access to clean water.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Venturi Automobiles, located in Monaco, is the sponsor of the Buckeye Bullet Electric Race Car – “a series of student-built, alternative-fuel race cars which run Utah’s Bonneville Speedway” – and is largely responsible for cultivating Prince Albert’s interest in visiting Ohio State. The Prince is especially interested in sustainability efforts at Ohio Stadium because of Monaco’s plans to build a new sports stadium, which he hopes will be a global model of sustainability.

Prince Albert established the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation in 2006 with the aim of helping protect the environment.

The Foundation encourages sustainable management of natural resources and supports innovative and ethical solutions in the areas of climate change, water and biodiversity.

From on his own research forays and his travels to remote regions of the globe, the Prince is convinced that climate change is the most pressing crisis facing the planet today. (Sources: Washington Times, Ohio State University)

