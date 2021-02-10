FANB class closed due to Covid

Thursday, February 11, 2021
Six students in the same class at the François d’Assise – Nicolas Barré (FANB) have tested positive for the coronavirus, closing the whole class temporarily.
The government revealed on Tuesday that the seconde class at FANB had been sent home as a preventative measure until Friday 19th February inclusive.
According to an early trace investigation, two of the six students could have been infected within the school.
The students will be given distance education by their teachers.
Parents of the pupils concerned were informed of the situation and urged to monitor their children for Covid symptoms and to isolate them as much as possible during the stay-at-home period.
The government said contact students will be offered a PCR test to ensure they have not contracted the virus.
Photo by Manuel Vitali / Government Communication Department
