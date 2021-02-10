Weather
7 ° C
7°C
Thursday, February 11, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

22 new Covid cases on 10 Feb. brings total to 1,717: 57 hospitalised: 36 resident + 11 in ICU: 7 resident, 154 home monitored, 1,435 recoveries, 20 deaths

FANB class closed due to Covid

FANB class closed due to Covid

By Cassandra Tanti - February 10, 2021

Six students in the same class at the François d’Assise – Nicolas Barré (FANB) have tested positive for the coronavirus, closing the whole class temporarily.

The government revealed on Tuesday that the seconde class at FANB had been sent home as a preventative measure until Friday 19th February inclusive.

According to an early trace investigation, two of the six students could have been infected within the school.

The students will be given distance education by their teachers.

Parents of the pupils concerned were informed of the situation and urged to monitor their children for Covid symptoms and to isolate them as much as possible during the stay-at-home period.

The government said contact students will be offered a PCR test to ensure they have not contracted the virus.

 

Photo by Manuel Vitali / Government Communication Department

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMajor vaccination disparity in Europe

Editors pics

February 10, 2021 | Local News

Major vaccination disparity in Europe

While all countries in Europe have started their vaccination programmes, not all are rolling out doses at the same rate.

0
February 6, 2021 | Local News

Welcome Monaco One

Monaco’s new fast shuttle between Ventimiglia and Port Hercule has arrived in the Principality ahead of its official launch in March.

0
February 2, 2021 | Local News

Explained: new rules on travelling to France

The National Council is fighting a new restriction that forces Monaco residents travelling beyond 30 kilometres from their home to produce a negative PCR test to French authorities.

0
February 1, 2021 | Business & Finance

What impact has Covid had on Monaco’s property market?

Real estate sales and prices were down in 2020, not a huge surprise in a year that saw nearly every sector of the economy hit by Covid. But it wasn’t nearly as bad as it could have been.

0

daily

February 10, 2021 | Business & Finance

FANB class closed due to Covid

Cassandra Tanti

Six students in the same class at the François d’Assise – Nicolas Barré (FANB) have tested positive for the coronavirus, closing the whole class temporarily.

0
February 10, 2021 | Business & Finance

EU unveils new €4b plan to fight cancer

Stephanie Horsman

As Europe continues its fight against Covid, the European Commission is pushing ahead with plans to tackle another disease, cancer, which killed more than 1.3 million Europeans in 2020.

0
February 10, 2021 | Business & Finance

New initiative for ‘Monaco, Yachting Capital of the World’ concept

Stephanie Horsman

Four Monaco-based entities are joining forces to promote sustainable yachting through education, shared values and networking opportunities. 

0
February 10, 2021 | Business & Finance

Three-day test clearance continued

Cassandra Tanti

The government has extended the support it will provide for employees in self quarantine for three days as they await the results of a PCR test.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco secures top place … again

Local News Staff Writer -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ezO_uOv7LZs The World Economic Forum has confirmed that Monaco is the most expensive city in the world for real estate prices. One million dollars will buy 17 square metres in the Principality, far ahead in terms of cost of other Top 10 most expensive cities such as New York, London, Geneva and Hong Kong. In Sydney, the “cheapest” city in the ranking, one million dollars buys an apartment of 59 square metres. Several factors explain Monaco’s popularity, including its tax-friendly policies, the quality of life – counting not only fine restaurants and world-class entertainment, but also education and a high level of personal security, with one police officer for every 70 people.  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=13605

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=13071

 

Business climate stabilising in Principality

IMSEE’s report on the business climate of Monaco in June shows a certain stabilisation despite overall low levels of trade.