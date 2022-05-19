Weather
16 ° C
16°C
Thursday, May 19, 2022

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

29 Covid cases 16 May, 6 hospitalised - 3 res, 45 home monitored, 11,922 recoveries, 57 deaths, 207 incidence rate, 71.7% vaccinated

Fans and club in unison as AS Monaco’s final challenge awaits

Fans and club in unison as AS Monaco’s final challenge awaits

By Luke Entwistle - May 19, 2022

Players and supporters alike revelled in the “good vibes” during an open training session at the Stade Louis II on Wednesday, as AS Monaco prepare for their final game of the Ligue 1 season.

Prior to Wednesday’s session, the club recognised the unwavering support of the fan groups as they were presented with the new AS Monaco 2022/23 home kit by owner Dimitry Rybolovlev before last Saturday’s match against Brest.

The 18 fan groups, from all across France and even Italy, are what give Monaco their motto “Everywhere. Always.”. The groups are largely responsible for the club filling the away ends matches across the country, and they will do so once more before the season’s end.

In under a day, Monaco sold their 1,000-seat allocation for the trip to RC Lens on Saturday, where just a draw will suffice to earn them a place on the Ligue 1 podium. For those who don’t have the opportunity to make the trip up north, there is an exciting alternative right here in the Principality.

A giant screen will be erected in front of the Pésage stand of the Stade Louis II, which will broadcast the game live. It will be a spectacular open-air cinema experience, with the stadium’s iconic arches towering above the screen. With qualification for the Champions League on the line, there is bound to be a great atmosphere in a stand that is usually inhabited by the club’s Ultras group.

Tickets for the event can be bought at www.billeterie.asmonaco.com, or from the Stade Louis II ticket office. Access is free for season ticket holders, whilst general admission will cost just €5. VIP access is available for €70 (without tax), and can be bought by contacting gmotyka@asmonaco.com.

Fans can arrive from 8pm and a whole host of pre-match, half-time and post-match activities have been planned, and mascot Bouba will also be in attendance.

Before making the trip, fans descended on the stadium on Wednesday to attend an opening training session. On a hot day in the Principality, nearly 300 fans came to watch the likes of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Wissam Ben Yedder prepare for the big fixture. There was no shortage of determination and effort from the players, but all of them still mustered the energy to engage with fans after the session as they posed for pictures, chatted and signed autographs.

As Tchouaméni and Youssouf Fofana revealed post-session, not only was this a great event to allow fans to feel even closer to the club, it was also beneficial for the players themselves. “They’ve given us energy and good vibes,” said Fofana. “It’s a pleasure to train in front of the public.”

Photo by Luke Entwistle, Monaco Life

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Sign up to our newsletter
Previous articleCovid statistics show interesting anomalies
Next articleClothes drive to repurpose unused fashion

Editors pics

May 18, 2022 | Local News

Venturi: flying the Monaco flag in space

Monaco-based Venturi Group, headed by Gildo Pastor, can count space exploration to its forward-thinking vision, with its new entity, Venturi Lab, tackling mobility solutions for the Moon and Mars.

0
May 17, 2022 | Local News

La Compagnie returns to offer business-only travel to US

The 100% Business Class airline La Compagnie is back operating flights between Nice and New York, but this time it has a new aircraft that uses less fuel. And they’re not the only ones.

0
May 17, 2022 | Business & Finance

MEB makes business ties with USA, Vietnam and Djibouti

The Monaco Economic Board has accomplished three missions with three very different entities, starting with a trip to the United States, followed by two locally-based forums with Vietnam and Djibouti.

0
May 14, 2022 | Local News

“My food is like me, full of character”

As the new head chef of Elsa, Mélanie Serre is discovering the joys and challenges of creating 100% organic dishes. But as Monaco Life discovered, this girl certainly knows how to pack in the flavour.

0

daily

May 19, 2022 | Local News

Monaco offers solution to Alpes-Maritimes taxi drivers

Stephanie Horsman

The Monaco government has put out an olive branch to French taxi drivers, relaxing summertime quotas in an effort to stave off a protest which threatens to disrupt the Monaco Grand Prix.

0
May 19, 2022 | Local News

Clothes drive to repurpose unused fashion

Stephanie Horsman

The Mairie of Monaco is using the impetus of Monaco Fashion Week to launch an event that will mix style and sustainability, and give a second life to gently-worn clothes.

0
May 19, 2022 | Local News

Fans and club in unison as AS Monaco’s final challenge awaits

Luke Entwistle

With Champions League qualification on the line, AS Monaco held an open day for fans on Wednesday, and will set up a giant screen at Stade Louis II on Saturday for a spectacular open-air cinema experience.

0
May 19, 2022 | Local News

Covid statistics show interesting anomalies

Stephanie Horsman

IMSEE has released the latest Covid-19 picture for the year so far, revealing that more people have been infected in 2022 than the two previous years combined.

0
MORE STORIES

Dust off the kilt for Burns’ Night...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_10690" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Stephen McLeod Blythe Photo: Stephen McLeod Blythe[/caption] The British Association of Monaco is holding its Burns’ Night celebration on January 20. “So kilts and tartan at the ready and we hope that many members and friends will come and join us to celebrate this great Scottish poet and participate in a few Scottish dances,” says Vanessa Ilsley, BAM’s president. The venue is Stars’n’Bars, and the party starts at 7:30 pm. Pre-paid tickets only can be booked though their website. BAM provides a focus for British and Commonwealth citizens living in Monaco and surrounding areas, to meet socially and to represent their views in the Principality. The Association also provides a much-appreciated welfare service for those in need. READ ALSO: Remembrance Sunday and procession today READ ALSO: Outward Bound Monaco hosts Prince at yacht club    

Cut-price Nutella starts buying frenzy in France

Local News Staff Writer -
nutella A huge discount on the price of 950 gramme jars of Nutella caused near-riots in a number of Intermarche supermarkets on Thursday. The “70 percent off’ promotion brought the price down to €1.41 from €4.50, and huge queues formed in front of shops yesterday morning before they opened. “People have rushed in, they shoved everything, they broke it. It was an orgy,” an employee of an Intermarché in Forbach (Moselle), told the AFP news agency. “We were on the verge of calling the police,” she added. One shopper questioned how Nutella could slash the price by 70 percent and still justify the high price of the hazelnut spread loved by generations of children, for the rest of the year. The cut-price offer was valid throughout France, but in some shops their entire supplies were sold within 15 minutes. Ferraro has been in the news in recent days for its takeover of Nestle’s US business in a deal costing €2.26 million ($2.8 billion). The Italian Ferrero family has long-standing connections with Monaco. Michele Ferrero, the son of the founder, lived for many years in the Principality and is reputed to have commuted by helicopter almost daily to his business in Italy. He died at his home in Monte-Carlo in February 2015, at the age of 89.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/monaco-investors-open-boutique-hotel-in-limone-piemonte/