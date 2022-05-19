Fans and club in unison as AS Monaco’s final challenge awaits

Players and supporters alike revelled in the “good vibes” during an open training session at the Stade Louis II on Wednesday, as AS Monaco prepare for their final game of the Ligue 1 season.

Prior to Wednesday’s session, the club recognised the unwavering support of the fan groups as they were presented with the new AS Monaco 2022/23 home kit by owner Dimitry Rybolovlev before last Saturday’s match against Brest.

The 18 fan groups, from all across France and even Italy, are what give Monaco their motto “Everywhere. Always.”. The groups are largely responsible for the club filling the away ends matches across the country, and they will do so once more before the season’s end.

In under a day, Monaco sold their 1,000-seat allocation for the trip to RC Lens on Saturday, where just a draw will suffice to earn them a place on the Ligue 1 podium. For those who don’t have the opportunity to make the trip up north, there is an exciting alternative right here in the Principality.

A giant screen will be erected in front of the Pésage stand of the Stade Louis II, which will broadcast the game live. It will be a spectacular open-air cinema experience, with the stadium’s iconic arches towering above the screen. With qualification for the Champions League on the line, there is bound to be a great atmosphere in a stand that is usually inhabited by the club’s Ultras group.

Tickets for the event can be bought at www.billeterie.asmonaco.com, or from the Stade Louis II ticket office. Access is free for season ticket holders, whilst general admission will cost just €5. VIP access is available for €70 (without tax), and can be bought by contacting gmotyka@asmonaco.com.

Fans can arrive from 8pm and a whole host of pre-match, half-time and post-match activities have been planned, and mascot Bouba will also be in attendance.

Before making the trip, fans descended on the stadium on Wednesday to attend an opening training session. On a hot day in the Principality, nearly 300 fans came to watch the likes of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Wissam Ben Yedder prepare for the big fixture. There was no shortage of determination and effort from the players, but all of them still mustered the energy to engage with fans after the session as they posed for pictures, chatted and signed autographs.

As Tchouaméni and Youssouf Fofana revealed post-session, not only was this a great event to allow fans to feel even closer to the club, it was also beneficial for the players themselves. “They’ve given us energy and good vibes,” said Fofana. “It’s a pleasure to train in front of the public.”

Photo by Luke Entwistle, Monaco Life