Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

Saturday, March 7, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Four new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Alpes Maritimes on Thursday evening, three residents from Nice and one from Villeneuve Loubet
What bad timing for this exciting time of the year – fashion week! The Covid-19 epidemic that has been raging in China and the rest of the word for several weeks has seen fewer Asian visitors at all the Fashion Weeks around the world, events that are having to deal with an enormous amount of anxiety and panic.
AS Monaco winger Gelson Martins has been slapped with a six month suspension after a February incident where he shoved a referee in a match against Nimes.
After the success of last year’s campaign, the Oceanographic Museum is holding another recruitment day to fill seasonal and temporary positions coming up this April.
Euromoney has announced Barclays Private Bank as the best private bank in Monaco for ESG/Impact Investing, according to its 2020 Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey.
Former US Secretary of State John Kerry has joined Prince Albert II of Monaco in opening the 'High Seas Treaty Dialogue', which brings together heads of governments around the issue of preserving the high seas.