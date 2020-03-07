Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020

[caption id="attachment_8576" align="aligncenter" width="709"]© Manuel Vitali/Direction de la Communication[/caption] The presidents of Monaco’s humanitarian associations have met the classes of CM1 (grade 8) over two days to mark the anniversary of the International Convention on the Rights of the Child, adopted by the General Assembly of the United Nations on November, 20 1989. Under the patronage of HSH Prince Albert, the Principality mobilises each year to celebrate the occasion. Local partners of the Day of the Rights of the Child, who presented their missions of aid and solidarity for the children of the world whose fundamental rights are not respected include Action Innocence, Amade Monaco, Casa Do Menor, Child Care Monaco, Children & Future, Digital Aid, Children of Franckie, Interactions & Solidarity, Mission Enfance, Support Volunteering, and Walking For Kids.