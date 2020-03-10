Weather
Tuesday, March 10, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

All of Italy is on lockdown amid attempts to contain Covid-19. People have been ordered to stay at home and seek permission for essential travel

Father and son against drink driving

Father and son against drink driving

By Cassandra Tanti - March 10, 2020

Former Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has teamed up with father Keke for a new drink driving awareness campaign, inspired by a joint drive around the Monaco Grand Prix circuit in 2018.

The Monaco resident has recruited his dad, also a former F1 world champion, to join his campaign for abstinence as part of Heineken’s ‘When You Drive, Never Drink’ campaign.

“We did the father and son stunt at the Monaco Grand Prix where we both drove our world championship winning cars,” said Nico Rosberg. “So I thought: why don’t we make a campaign around that? We had an amazing time and the outcome is beautiful.”

The video features father and son both trying to win at various sporting challenges, with the senior Rosberg gaining the upper hand in most cases and earning a seat behind the family steering wheel.

Location shots in Monaco and the French Riviera also feature throughout the one-and-a-half minute ad, which is set to Cat’s in the Cradle by Harry Chapin.

In the end, Nico unwinds with a non-alcoholic bottle of beer and drives “home” along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice (albeit in the wrong direction) with the iconic Negresco Hotel in the background.

The tag: “The better driver is the one who doesn’t drink.”

It was reportedly Nico’s idea to add a personal touch to the drink driving awareness campaign.

“With Nico’s father, Keke Rosberg, also being a former F1 world champion, it was only natural to think about bringing them together for the new advert,” said Gianluca Di Tondo, Senior Global Brand Director for Heineken. “This led us to a creative idea of a relatable story about father and son ‘competition’ of who drives, clearly landing the message that the best driver is the one who doesn’t drink.”

Heineken launched its ‘When You Drive, Never Drink’ campaign as a responsible-consumption platform for the F1 sponsorship in 2016.

The latest ad was based on Heineken’s global research on drink driving triggers, showing that overconfidence in driving ability after consuming alcohol is a key cause of drink driving.

“Heineken has devoted part of its F1 partnership to conveying a clear and compelling responsibility message that I myself share – one that leaves consumers in no doubt – when you drive, you never drink,” said Nico Rosberg. “The latest campaign conveys a really powerful message that, regardless of whether you’re a professional driver or not, abstinence behind the wheel is the only option.”

 

 

 

