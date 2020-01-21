Father Dominique-Marie David, new Archbishop of Monaco

Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Pastor Real Estate & Barclays
Rolling strike action in France continues to disrupt train services to and from Monaco
Pope Francis has appointed Father Dominique-Marie David to succeed Bernard Barsi as Archbishop of Monaco.
The Vatican made the announcement on Tuesday 21st January a little after midday. Until then, it had remained a closely guarded secret.
Born 21st September 1963 in Beaupréau, in the Diocese of Angers, France, Father Dominique-Marie David attended the Catholic University of West Angers, where he obtained a BA in English Philology.
He was then an English teacher, before joining the Emmanuel community. Becoming a seminarian in the interdiocesan seminary of Saint-Paul de Louvain-la-Neuve, in Belgium, he obtained a baccalaureate in theology from the benches of the Catholic University of Louvain.
Ordained a priest on 29th June 1991 for the diocese of Nantes, he has had a rich career, which notably led him to occupy the function of rector of the Church of the Trinité-des-Monts in Rome from 2016 to 2019.
Bishop David’s episcopal ordination will take place on Sunday 8th March 2020 at 3.30pm in the Notre Dame Immaculate Cathedral of Monaco.
Monaco has a new bailiff, or huissier as known locally, who was sworn in earlier this week.
General crime rates in the Principality dropped by a significant 16% between the years 2016 and 2019, and street crime by an impressive 52%.
As part of the newly approved Palais Honoria housing project, a gantry will be installed above Boulevard de Belgique, creating temporary traffic impediments in the area.
Thomas Fouilleron, Director of Archives and Prince's Palace Library, and Colonel Tony Varo, Superior Commander of the Public Force, have been distinguished by the French High Authorities.