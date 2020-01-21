Weather
Tuesday, January 21, 2020

News

Breaking News

Rolling strike action in France continues to disrupt train services to and from Monaco

Father Dominique-Marie David, new Archbishop of Monaco

By Cassandra Tanti - January 21, 2020

Pope Francis has appointed Father Dominique-Marie David to succeed Bernard Barsi as Archbishop of Monaco.

The Vatican made the announcement on Tuesday 21st January a little after midday. Until then, it had remained a closely guarded secret.

Born 21st September 1963 in Beaupréau, in the Diocese of Angers, France, Father Dominique-Marie David attended the Catholic University of West Angers, where he obtained a BA in English Philology.

He was then an English teacher, before joining the Emmanuel community. Becoming a seminarian in the interdiocesan seminary of Saint-Paul de Louvain-la-Neuve, in Belgium, he obtained a baccalaureate in theology from the benches of the Catholic University of Louvain.

Ordained a priest on 29th June 1991 for the diocese of Nantes, he has had a rich career, which notably led him to occupy the function of rector of the Church of the Trinité-des-Monts in Rome from 2016 to 2019.

Bishop David’s episcopal ordination will take place on Sunday 8th March 2020 at 3.30pm in the Notre Dame Immaculate Cathedral of Monaco.

 

 

MORE STORIES

Prince speaks of working for peace

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_5677" align="alignleft" width="300"]Gilles Tonelli, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation. Photo: Twitter Monaco Government Gilles Tonelli, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation. Photo: Twitter Monaco Government[/caption] The traditional ceremony of New Year good wishes to the representatives of the Diplomatic Corps accredited in Monaco took place on Tuesday, January 17, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Paris. Mr Gilles Tonelli, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation and HE Mr Claude Cottalorda, Ambassador of Monaco in France, welcomed nearly 90 ambassadors accredited to the Principality of Monaco, the majority of whom are based in France. In the international context causing continuing concern, the minister read a message from HSH the Sovereign Prince, which stated "our confidence in the future by joining the actions of the Principality to the efforts of the international community to work for a world of peace and cooperation. " The message also confirmed to the Ambassadors the continuation of the commitments made by the Principality in the environmental and humanitarian fields, as well as the continuation of discussions with the European Union. To date, Monaco maintains diplomatic relations with 133 states and 110 Ambassadors are accredited in Monaco, 99 of them from Paris. READ ALSO: PACE president visits Principality READ ALSO: New Monaco Ambassadors welcomed

New Monaco Ambassadors welcomed

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_9640" align="alignnone" width="984"]HE Mr Bassirou Sene, Gilles Tonelli, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, HE Mr Jorge Marcelo Faurie and Ms Line Beauchamp. Photo: ©Direction de la Communication /Charly Gallo HE Mr Bassirou Sene, Gilles Tonelli, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, HE Mr Jorge Marcelo Faurie and Ms Line Beauchamp. Photo: ©Direction de la Communication /Charly Gallo[/caption] On the afternoon of Thursday, December 15, Gilles Tonelli, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, received HE Mr Bassirou Sene, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Senegal, HE Mr Jorge Marcelo Faurie, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Argentine Republic and Ms Line Beauchamp, General Delegate of Quebec, who presented their Letters of Accreditation to HSH the Sovereign Prince in the morning. An official lunch, chaired by Mr Tonelli, was held at the Hôtel Hermitage. HE Mr Bassirou Sene joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1994 as a Counsellor. In 1998, he was appointed to the Embassy of Senegal in Ethiopia, and in 2004 he joined the office of the African Union as Counsellor in charge of political affairs. From 2008 to 2010, he served as Technical Advisor to the Cabinet of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and, from 2014 onwards, as Ambassador of Senegal to Ethiopia and Switzerland. HE Mr Jorge Marcelo Faurie entered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1985, and was successively appointed Counsellor of Embassy, Head of the Political Section and then Head of Chancellery at the Argentine Embassy in Chile. He held, one after the other, the posts of Minister-Counsellor-Chancellery, Director of Mercosur, Chief of Staff of the Secretariat and National Director of Ceremonies. In 2000, he became Coordinator of Political Initiatives in the Provincial Government of Buenos Aires, before being appointed Ambassador of Argentina to Portugal and then to the General Directorate of Cultural Affairs. Elected as a member of the Quebec National Assembly in 1998, Ms Beauchamp held important positions in the Government of Quebec. Appointed Minister of Culture and Communications in 2003, she became Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment and Parks in 2007, before being in charge of the Ministry of Education, Leisure and Sport from 2010 to 2012. She was appointed Deputy Premier of Quebec from 2011 to 2012. In 2013, Ms. Beauchamp worked in the private sector as a strategic advisor before being called upon to resume diplomatic responsibilities. She has been a representative of the Government of Quebec in the Permanent Delegation of Canada to UNESCO for two years.