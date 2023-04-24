F(ê)aites de la Danse festival returns after six-year hiatus

24 hours of performances, workshops and parades will fill Casino Square this July as Jean-Christophe Maillot’s F(ê)aites de la Danse festival returns for a much-awaited second edition.

First held in 2017, but not repeated for nearly six years, the F(ê)aites de la Danse is to hold its second edition between 8th and 9th July. And just like it did first time round, the festival will be taking over Casino Square with a packed schedule of events that will see 250 international artists heading to the Principality.

The concept was conceived by Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo’s famed choreographer and director, Jean-Christophe Maillot, who is thrilled to see his vision come to life again after a series of unfortunate events prevented the festival from picking up where it left off.

The programme has been extended this year; from one night to a full 24 hours of dance in all its forms.

Tap dancing, pole dancing, Latin American, capoeira, ballet, concerts… A fascinating combination of styles have been integrated into the programme, which can be found in its entirety here. There will also be a flashmob and the choreography is already online for those that want to get some practise in early.

A special “marathon” event, where participants will be tasked with dancing inside the Salle Garnier for 12 full hours, will be held and there’s space for 30 couples aged 18 and over. Applications should be sent here.

The whole event is free and open to the public. All you need to do is bring your dancing shoes!

Photo source: F(ê)aites de la Danse 2017