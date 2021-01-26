Weather
3 ° C
3°C
Tuesday, January 26, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

11 new Covid cases on 25 Jan. brings total to 1,368: 44 hospitalised: 27 resident + 10 in ICU: 4 resident, 145 home monitored, 1,140 recoveries, 9 deaths

February festival cancellations

February festival cancellations

By Stephanie Horsman - January 26, 2021

Covid’s latest victims are two beloved local winter events, the Menton Citrus Festival and the Nice Carnival, but organisers are already making plans for big returns in 2022.

he 88th edition of the Menton Citrus Festival, originally scheduled for 13th to 28th February, has been delayed until next year when it is hoped the current health crisis will no longer be an issue.

The Citrus Festival, or Fête du Citron, is an event put on entirely by the city of Menton. It attracts over 240,000 visitors during its 15 day run, and features structures decorated wholly from citrus fruits and flowers. Some of the creations reach several metres in height and some are made for guests to climb and walk on.

The event features parades, acrobats and music and is a massive undertaking, costing the city an enormous sum.

Thus, the decision to cancel this year was taken. A statement on the event’s website explains: “The deadline for making the decision whether or not to maintain the Lemon Festival has now been reached. In the context of the current health crisis and in the absence of the circuits offered by the tour operators representing a quarter of visitors, and while the Nice Carnival itself has just been cancelled, it is difficult today to envisage the maintenance of the Fête du Citron 2021.”

The Nice Carnival was set to take place from 13th to 27th of February but was also cancelled back in December.

In a statement, the Nice City Council said: “Given the current health crisis and the attendance that such an event generates, the Carnival of Nice is postponed to 2022.”

The organisers will return with the theme ‘King of Animals’ in 2022. For the uninitiated, giant floats make their way down the coastal route in parades which feature thematic floats, the iconic grosses têtes (giant heads) and flower strewn streets.

The King and Queen of the carnival are joined by performers from around the world with entertainment lasting from day into night. Spectators are encouraged to come in fancy dress to keep in line with the spirit.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous article600 vaccines a day possible at new site
Next articleInstagram campaign to replace Pink Ribbon event

Editors pics

January 22, 2021 | Local News

Prince’s Foundation joins Clean Arctic Alliance

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has signed the Arctic Commitment and pledged its support for a ban on the use and carriage of heavy fuel oil in Arctic shipping.

0
January 22, 2021 | Local News

Government launches e-health initiative

A new website, Monaco Santé, has been created in the Principality, providing information and services for residents and visitors including online bookings and consultations.

0
January 21, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New developments in vaccination programme

The Grimaldi Forum will become vaccination headquarters from Monday, while a new online booking service is helping to speed up the rollout in Monaco.

0
January 20, 2021 | Local News

Superfast shuttle boat trials ahead of launch

An innovative new shuttle boat called Monaco One will be able to transport passengers from the new port in Ventimiglia to Monaco in just 10 minutes. 

0

daily

January 26, 2021 | Local News

Monaco holds its breath for Boris

Cassandra Tanti

Boris Herrmann, skipper of the Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco, is heading into the final day of the Vendée Globe in second place and it’s going to be a thrilling race to the finish line.

0
January 26, 2021 | Local News

New underground tunnel project well underway

Stephanie Horsman

A pedestrian tunnel that will link Fontvieille to the top of Boulevard du Jardin Exotique is well on its way to completion with the use of ingenious engineering and brute force.

0
January 26, 2021 | Local News

Instagram campaign to replace Pink Ribbon event

Stephanie Horsman

This year's Pink Ribbon Monaco walk has been cancelled due to Covid, but organisers are asking that people still get the word out about breast cancer awareness in a fun and safe way.

0
January 26, 2021 | Local News

February festival cancellations

Stephanie Horsman

Covid’s latest victims are two beloved local winter events, the Menton Citrus Festival and the Nice Carnival, but organisers are already making plans for big returns in 2022.

0
MORE STORIES

Wake up and smell the coffee for...

Local News Staff Writer -
FGM (1) A special ladies coffee morning has been organised on Monday, February 6th, in support of a worldwide protest to Stop Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). The coffee and pastries start at 10:45 am, followed by a discussion on how to support the Ifrah Foundation (ifrahfoundation.org), as well a look at the ongoing detrimental effects of FGM on woman's health, and the worrying worldwide statistics, which are nothing short of alarming. The group hope to connect via Skype with the association’s founder, Ifrah Ahmad, an Irish citizen born in Somalia, who is one of the world’s foremost campaigners and activists against FGM and currently working with the team in Somalia. During the morning, donations to the foundation will be encouraged through the sale of orchids to support this important cause for women. For those who wish to continue the dialogue on how to help influence and educate others on stopping this brutal practice, a lunch (wine not included) is being arranged at a nearby restaurant on the Rock following the coffee session. Fifty euros will be added to the cost of each set meal and given to the Ifrah Foundation. The event is being held in a private home. Please RSVP emmabeanland@gmail.com for directions. For those unable to attend, donations can be made by PayPal directly on the Ifrah Foundation homepage. READ ALSO: Addressing cancer READ ALSO: Passion Sea golf and gala fundraiser

Not sure what to give this holiday...

Local News Louis Pisano, Style -
image1 It’s the most wonderful time of the year. The decorations are going up all around the Principality, the snow-dusted Christmas trees have popped up around the Casino and there’s a festive feeling in the air as you walk down the avenue Princess Grace, Starbucks gingerbread latte in hand. Tis the season also for fashion goodies. Fashion goodies in the form of the annual Gucci “Gift Giving” campaign and holiday catalogue convincing us that crystal covered sweaters, furry bejewelled slippers, and cat print T-shirts are what’s missing from our lives and the lives of our loved ones this holiday season. image2 Inspired by the tale of Icarus, Spanish artist Ignasi Monreal, who first collaborated with Gucci two years ago on their #GucciGram digital art project, wanted to convey a sense of Icarus flying too close to the sun and falling down into a Gucci-filled heaven. Over 80 illustrations featuring Gucci accessories and ready-to-wear updates from the Gucci Cruise 2018 collection interweave into a narrative spanning multiple influences and references from the Renaissance to Greek mythology. The 2017 Gucci Gift Book makes us dream by transporting us to an utterly surreal yet somehow familiar world: Hercules’ winged horse Pegasus kicks off its Gucci shoes in the Gucci office parking lot. Stick figures on street signs accessorise with Gucci bags. The world as we know it has been tipped on its head, shaken up and given the Alessandro Michele touch.   [gallery td_select_gallery_slide="slide" size="large" ids="25180,25184,25185,25186,25187,25188,25189,25190,25191"] As well as the Gift Giving book, there will also be new interactive content on the Gucci App ranging from filters for your photos, holiday cards that can be customised and shared, and software to animate the new Gucci shop windows. The window installations will be reflective of the seasonal Gift Giving campaign with Renaissance inspired themes and excerpts of Lorenzo de’ Medici’s “A Song for Bacchus” poem while yellow temples and pink LED neon frames display the items. In the Gucci world shopping isn’t a standalone experience. The experience begins before and continues after you make your purchase. This is not your run-of-the-mill holiday shopping. This is holiday shopping done the Gucci way, where everything has a deeper meaning. To know more about the Gucci Gift catalogue you can check out the Gucci.com homepage where #GucciGift has taken over.   Instagram sensation and style blogger Louis Pisano writes SuperficialLivingDiary.com. Article first published November 16, 2017. All images with permission from Gucci.

READ ALSO BY LOUIS

https://monacolife.net/your-guide-to-erdem-x-hm-and-where-to-shop-it/