February festival cancellations

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. The decorations are going up all around the Principality, the snow-dusted Christmas
trees have popped up around the Casino and there’s a festive feeling in the air as you walk down the avenue Princess Grace, Starbucks gingerbread latte in hand. Tis the season also for fashion goodies. Fashion goodies in the form of the annual Gucci “Gift Giving” campaign and holiday catalogue convincing us that crystal covered sweaters, furry bejewelled slippers, and cat print T-shirts are what’s missing from our lives and the lives of our loved ones this holiday season.
Inspired by the tale of Icarus, Spanish artist Ignasi Monreal, who first collaborated with Gucci two years ago on their #GucciGram digital art project, wanted to convey a sense of Icarus flying too close to the sun and falling down into a Gucci-filled heaven. Over 80 illustrations featuring Gucci accessories and ready-to-wear updates from the Gucci Cruise 2018 collection interweave into a narrative spanning multiple influences and references from the Renaissance to Greek mythology. The 2017 Gucci Gift Book makes us dream by transporting us to an utterly surreal yet somehow familiar world: Hercules’ winged horse Pegasus kicks off its Gucci shoes in the Gucci office parking lot. Stick figures on street signs accessorise with Gucci bags. The world as we know it has been tipped on its head, shaken up and given the Alessandro Michele touch.
As well as the Gift Giving book, there will also be new interactive content on the Gucci App ranging from filters for your photos, holiday cards that can be customised and shared, and software to animate the new Gucci shop windows. The window installations will be reflective of the seasonal Gift Giving campaign with Renaissance inspired themes and excerpts of Lorenzo de’ Medici’s “A Song for Bacchus” poem while yellow temples and pink LED neon frames display the items.
In the Gucci world shopping isn’t a standalone experience. The experience begins before and continues after you make your purchase. This is not your run-of-the-mill holiday shopping. This is holiday shopping done the Gucci way, where everything has a deeper meaning. To know more about the Gucci Gift catalogue you can check out the Gucci.com
homepage where #GucciGift has taken over.
Instagram sensation and style blogger Louis Pisano writes SuperficialLivingDiary.com. Article first published November 16, 2017. All images with permission from Gucci.
