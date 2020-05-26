Weather
17 ° C
17°C
Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

A new positive case of Covid-19 on 23rd May brings confirmed number to 98: 90 cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

FEDEM stands alone

FEDEM stands alone

By Stephanie Horsman - May 26, 2020

Reactions to FEDEM’s request to annul a bill protecting employees from dismissal during the health crisis have come swift and hard from trade unions, the National Council and the Prince’s Government.

A can of worms has indeed been opened. When the Federation of Monegasque Businesses (FEDEM) announced last week that they were appealing to the Supreme Court to nullify an emergency law passed in Monaco disallowing unfair dismissals, it sent shock waves through the Principality.  

Philippe Ortelli, who heads up FEDEM, was clearly a man on a mission, angry with the law and ready to fight for what he claims is an impingement on employers’ rights. “This text excessively and radically limits the possibilities of dismissal (…),” says Mr Ortelli in his request to the court. “By this measure, we consider that the legislator has disproportionately infringed the freedom of work guaranteed by our Constitution, as well as the faculty to break an employment contract, a component of this freedom.”

His strong words were soon followed by outrage among supporters on the other side of the fence. The first to speak out were the trade unions, who have long fought against a law which allows employees in Monaco to be fired without reason or delay. The idea that employers could unceremoniously axe staff for any reason during a major health crisis was unbearable.

“This law was passed following the abuse of certain bosses,” said Olivier Cardot, Deputy Secretary General of USM. “The National Council and the government made a good decision with this law. This appeal demonstrates the perfidy and the infamy of the FEDEM.” 

It was Health and Social Affairs Minister Didier Gamerdinger who publicly denounced the dismissals of several employees that occurred as the Covid epidemic was hitting fever pitch.

Then the government shot back at FEDEM’s move, saying: “If some employers in the Principality had not used redundancies at the start of the crisis, while other simple and more humane employment solutions were available to them, it probably would not have been necessary to ‘strictly supervise these breaches of the employment contract’.”

The National Council also had some choice words, with Thomas Brezzo, President of the Legislation Commission, saying: “This government bill took up a unanimous National Council bill, and was promulgated by the Sovereign Prince in accordance with the Constitution. This is proof of the unity of Monegasque institutions around this protective text for employees, a natural counterpart of the state support provided to employers by the CTTR. Recall that at the origin of this text, there were dismissals without reason at the beginning of the crisis, which shocked everyone.”   

He added: “In addition, the temporary dismissal ban, justified by the crisis, will be lifted with the end of the health emergency on 18th June. This appeal clearly translates a will to promote a dogmatic ideology instead of defending in a pragmatic way all the actors of our economy, as did the National Council through numerous proposals.”

One member of the National Council, Corinne Bertani, sits in a rather awkward position as both a council member and a member of FEDEM’s executive committee. She said she was unaware of Mr Ortelli’s filing until after the fact, and that she is not in accord with his decision.

“I fully assume my role as national adviser, working with all of my colleagues to defend the general interest and protect the population and employees of the Principality,” said Ms Bertani. “This text also makes it possible to save many companies in sectors directly impacted such as events and tourism, thanks to measures to preserve their treasuries in particular. I cannot therefore be in solidarity with the position of the president of the FEDEM, not having been consulted on the one hand, and approving on the other hand without reserve the devices contained in the law challenged more by ideology in my opinion, only out of a desire to support the economy on the road to recovery.”

A decision on the fate of the law is out of everyone’s hands except the court’s at this point, but come what may, Philippe Ortelli has certainly made himself a highly unpopular odd-man-out on this one. The question still stands though as to whether the court, who must decide purely based on the law and not feelings, will rule to defend the employees or take the side of their bosses.  

 

Photo: National Council of Monaco

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleEU economic recovery plan

Editors pics

May 20, 2020 | Business & Finance

Final push to pull Monaco out of lockdown

Restaurants, bars and cultural institutions are set to reopen in Monaco on 2nd June, as the government prepares to initiate phase three of its deconfinement plan.

0
May 20, 2020 | Business & Finance

Guillaume Rose: “This is not a financial crisis”

In an interview with Monaco Life, the CEO of the Monaco Economic Board talks about why he is so optimistic about the Principality’s economic recovery in a post-Covid world.

0
May 19, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco boasts science and technical sector boom

Scientific and technical companies have overtaken financial and insurance activities as the leading employer in Monaco, contributing in excess of €1 billion to GDP last year alone.

0
May 13, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Carlo app creator Antoine Bahri

Antoine Bahri is the brains behind Carlo app, Monaco’s first mobile-based loyalty programme rewarding consumers for buying local – an initiative that couldn’t have come at a better time.

0

daily

May 26, 2020 | Business & Finance

FEDEM stands alone

Stephanie Horsman

Reactions to FEDEM’s request to annul a bill protecting employees from dismissal during the health crisis have come swift and hard from trade unions, the National Council and the Prince’s Government.

0
May 26, 2020 | Business & Finance

EU economic recovery plan

Cassandra Tanti

The European Commission has issued a new, and somewhat controversial, European budgetary proposal that includes a recovery fund to help coronavirus-battered economies rebound in the coming months and years.

0
May 21, 2020 | Business & Finance

FEDEM calls for lift on firing ban, telecommuting

Stephanie Horsman

The Principality’s employer’s union, the Federation of Monegasque Enterprises, has formally requested the government scrap a ban on dismissals and the obligation to allow employees to telework.

0
May 21, 2020 | Business & Finance

Crisis doesn’t stop delivery of new Silverseas ship

Cassandra Tanti

Silversea Cruises, who is headquartered in Monaco, is preparing to take delivery of new ship Silver Origin following enormous resilience and determination from Dutch shipyard De Hoop.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco imposes security clampdown

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_1776" align="alignleft" width="300"]Photo: Facebook AS Monaco Photo: Facebook AS Monaco[/caption] Supporters of the Istanbul soccer team Fenerbahçe have been banned from Monaco on Wednesday night, causing some fans to claim an outbreak of “racism”. Turkish fans have themselves been accused of racism in the past, with Didier Drogba in particular expressing outrage over “monkey” chants from Fenerbahçe fans in a Turkish derby game three years ago. The Alpes-Maritimes Prefecture has also banned supporters of the Turkish club from all travel in the Alpes-Maritimes department of France. In addition, AS Monaco has reminded all spectators at the Wednesday night Champions League qualifier that the there will be a security perimeter around the stadium with bag checks and metal detectors, pat-downs of all persons entering the stadium, and a strict ban on helmets and bags, which must be left in the secure lockers provided. All stadium gates will be closed 30 minutes after kick-off and there will be no re-admittance for anyone leaving the stadium during the match. Spectators are advised to arrive at the Stade Louis-II early to ensure smooth entrance to the stadium. As previously announced by Monaco Life, alcohol sales will be banned in Fontvieille, Condamine and Port Hercule from 2:30 pm until kick-off.

Monegasque companies in Shanghai for expo

Business & Finance Cassandra Tanti -
Monaco has presented its business credential at the 2nd China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. On the initiative of Monaco’s Embassy in China with the MEB’s support, the Principality of Monaco had a stand at the expo from 5th to 10th November, providing a unique opening into the market of the world’s second largest economy. The annual event aims to be the world’s biggest import and international trade exhibition. For this second edition 155 countries, 26 global organisations and 3,893 companies attended the expo, the theme of which was 'A new era, a shared future'. In the National Pavilions hall, the 136m² Monaco Pavilion hosted 12 companies - Aton Green Energy, AS Monaco, Cosmétiques et Capillaires Monaco, GPS Monaco, L’Orangerie, Mazza Immobilier, Monacobor, Therascience, Carthage Héritage, ABTS & Partners, the MEB and Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, all there to showcase their expertise and the Principality’s advantages as a place to do business. Heads of state and foreign ministers and ambassadors attended the CIIE opening by President XI Jinping on 5th November. Catherine Fautrier, Monaco’s Ambassador to China, represented the Principality. In his address, President XI Jinping stressed the need to build a more cooperative global economy based on dialogue and cooperation. “We need to join hands not let go of them, and tear down walls rather than build them,” he said. According to the MEB, many meetings and high-level contacts were made in the Monaco Pavilion throughout a packed and busy event. Mrs Fautrier attended the signing of a contract selling part of the food processing company FRIMO to the Chinese company Baiyang. Another agreement in the food supplement field was signed between the Therascience laboratory and China Comfort Group Chong Qing & Slow Look. The city of Chongquing, a partner of the agreement, expressed its intention to expand the partnership into university and hospital research, as well as industrial production. For the Monegasque companies attending, this was their first CIIE and opportunity to discover China, or rediscover it from a new angle, and assess the opportunities this vast market has to offer.   Source: Monaco Economic Board