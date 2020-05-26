FEDEM stands alone

Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
A new positive case of Covid-19 on 23rd May brings confirmed number to 98: 90 cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
Reactions to FEDEM’s request to annul a bill protecting employees from dismissal during the health crisis have come swift and hard from trade unions, the National Council and the Prince’s Government.
Photo: National Council of Monaco
Reactions to FEDEM’s request to annul a bill protecting employees from dismissal during the health crisis have come swift and hard from trade unions, the National Council and the Prince’s Government.
The European Commission has issued a new, and somewhat controversial, European budgetary proposal that includes a recovery fund to help coronavirus-battered economies rebound in the coming months and years.
The Principality’s employer’s union, the Federation of Monegasque Enterprises, has formally requested the government scrap a ban on dismissals and the obligation to allow employees to telework.
Silversea Cruises, who is headquartered in Monaco, is preparing to take delivery of new ship Silver Origin following enormous resilience and determination from Dutch shipyard De Hoop.