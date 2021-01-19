Female skipper takes the win

Weather
28 new Covid cases on 19 Jan. brings total to 1,240: 36 hospitalised: 16 resident + 10 in ICU: 4 resident, 114 home monitored, 1,036 recoveries, 9 deaths

By Stephanie Horsman - January 19, 2021

The first regatta of the year in the Principality was won by an Italian team captained by Claudia Rossi on the Petite Terrible-Adria Ferries at the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series.

The Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series ended on Sunday 17th January, and after three tough days of racing, the Petite Terrible-Adria Ferries led by Claudia Rossi took home the top spot.

The weather was not as cooperative as it could have been during the races, but in spite of that, Rossi and her crew handily won two of the five races held over the course of the series.

No stranger to the top three, Yacht Club of Monaco (YCM) member Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio on his boat G-Spot took the 3rd place. He was five points behind the Swiss team on Jerry who also won the Corinthian amateur category ahead of YCM’s Ludovico Fassitelli on the Junda and Cesare Gabasio on TinnJ70.

A total of 21 teams competed with starts and mark roundings going off virtually without any trouble in all five races.

This race also marked the first one of the season for France of the combined classes of boats.

The next race is scheduled for 4th February where the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series continues before heading to the grand finale for the 37th Primo Cup-Credit Suisse taking place from 4th to 7th March.

The series has been around since 2013 and has proved to be a popular event with over 350 sailors from around Europe coming to compete each year. Most teams who come set up their winter training bases in the Principality to prepare for the season’s biggest races.

 

Photo source: Yacht Club of Monaco

 

January 18, 2021 | Local News

Stéphane Valeri: 80,000 vaccinations is our goal

National Council President Stéphane Valeri is calling on all residents and workers in Monaco to be vaccinated as soon as possible, to put a “definitive end to this terrible pandemic".

0
January 17, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Vaccination campaign: who’s in round two?

Close to 2,400 elderly residents and health workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19. The next stage begins on Tuesday, targeting people in two more vulnerable categories.

0
January 13, 2021 | Culture

Crucial funding continues for Monaco’s main cultural centre

The Grimaldi Forum’s largest sponsor, CMB, has renewed its partnership for 2021, securing a world-class cultural programme for the year including the Alberto Giacometti summer expo.

0
January 12, 2021 | Local News

Prince highlights Med initiatives at Paris summit

Prince Albert has addressed world leaders at the One Planet Summit in France’s capital, saying that the preservation of seas and forests is the preservation of humanity.

0

daily

January 19, 2021 | Local News

New Covid resident death in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

The government has reported the death of an 87-year-old woman with Covid-19, marking the 9th coronavirus fatality in Monaco since the pandemic began and the 6th since the new year.

0
January 19, 2021 | Local News

Salvatore awarded Michelin star in first year

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s Antonio Salvatore has gained a Michelin star for the five-table fine dining restaurant he created less than 12 months ago in the middle of a worldwide pandemic.

0
January 19, 2021 | Local News

Ticket sales for Rolex Masters postponed

Cassandra Tanti

Organisers of the 114th Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters are “hopeful” the event will go ahead in April, despite delaying ticket sales for the popular tennis tournament.

0
January 19, 2021 | Local News

Female skipper takes the win

Stephanie Horsman

The first regatta of the year in the Principality was won by an Italian team captained by Claudia Rossi on the Petite Terrible-Adria Ferries at the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series.

0
copyright - Directorate of Communication / Manuel Vitali

Positive feedback from Monegasque companies on Telework

Local News Staff Writer -
In a survey of the main companies using this new way of working, the Labour Department gathered feedback from several of the companies.
From left to right: Professor Denis Allemand, Scientific Director; HE Mr. Serge Telle, Minister of State and Prof. Patrick Rampal, President of the Board of Directors of the Monaco Scientific Center © Directorate of Communication / Manuel Vitali

Serge Telle visits the Scientific Center of...

Local News Staff Writer -
On 3 and 4 December, the Monaco Scientific Center will host the "Reef solutions" workshop, which will bring together the world's leading experts on corals.