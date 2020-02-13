Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
few clouds
11.9 ° C
14 °
7.8 °
58%
6.2kmh
20%
Sat
13 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
13 °
Tue
13 °
Wed
11 °
Friday, February 14, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Monaco is set to undergo intense storms and blistering heat once again this year, according to Focus Météo.

Ferrari launches a new F1 powerhouse

Ferrari launches a new F1 powerhouse

By Stephanie Horsman - February 13, 2020

Monegasque champion Charles Leclerc has unveiled Ferrari’s new weapon for the 2020 Formula One season, and it’s called the SF1000. 

At the Municipal Valli Theatre in Reggio d’Emilie amidst serious fanfare, Formula One drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel theatrically revealed the SF1000, the Scuderia Ferrari Formula One team’s newest race car.

Visually, this car isn’t much different than last year’s model, but looks can be deceiving. The new car is thinner, making it more aerodynamic and solving a problem from the team’s cars last season. Moreover, they have updated the chassis, monohull, gearbox and propulsion units to create a better, stronger, faster version of last year’s racers.

The new engine, which employs a novel piston technology and a reworked combustion chamber, can do double duty in that it maintains a power advantage whilst adhering to the new regulations that require two fuel flow sensors. The car has a hefty V6 and 1600cc total displacement, with a maximum RPM of 15,000 revs.

The goal of the revamp is of course to win races. Ferrari has had many wins, but no title since 2008, and they are looking to turn that around this season. Hopes are pinned not only to the new car but to their two stars, Monaco’s Charles Leclerc, who has admitted to being extremely excited to drive the new SF1000, and his teammate Sebastian Vettel, who is seeking his fifth world title and his first with Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc shared the unveiling on his official Instagram page, writing “New season, new car, new overall but same colour.”

View this post on Instagram

New season, new car, new overall but same colour ❤️ 📸: @mcampelli @calloalbanese

A post shared by CHARLES LECLERC (@charles_leclerc) on

The SF1000 begins six days of testing at the Barcelona Circuit on 19th February. 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMoët Hennessy goes ‘green’
Next articlePrince Albert completes historic dive to the ‘Midnight Zone’

Editors pics

February 4, 2020 | News

Interview: Georges Gambarini, Smart City Program Manager

Georges Gambarini talks about what it means to be a Smart City, why we need 5G, and the exciting new technology that is set to roll out in 2020.

0
January 29, 2020 | News

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

The Princely Family celebrates Saint Dévote

HSH Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the twins were front and centre at the Saint Dévote celebrations held earlier this week, with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella sporting fashionable sunnies and charming the crowds.

0
January 24, 2020 | News

Two new summer concerts revealed

Music superstars Black Eyed Peas and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be heading to Monaco to perform shows this summer, SBM has just announced.

0

daily

February 13, 2020 | News

Ferrari launches a new F1 powerhouse

Stephanie Horsman

Monegasque champion Charles Leclerc has unveiled Ferrari’s new weapon for the 2020 Formula One season, and it’s called the SF1000. 

0
February 13, 2020 | News

Moët Hennessy goes ‘green’

Stephanie Horsman

Moët Hennessy has just announced they will be shifting to organic and sustainable practices, going so far as creating a ‘University of Living Soils’.

0
February 13, 2020 | News

Wellness Festival returns for second year

Stephanie Horsman

The In Your Element Wellness Festival is back in April for its second edition with classes and workshops at two locations in the Principality.

0
February 13, 2020 | News

Ermanno Scervino to headline MCFW

Cassandra Tanti

Italian designer Ermanno Scervino will be guest of honour at this year’s Monte-Carlo Fashion Week 2020, unveiling his latest resort collection during an exclusive fashion show at the Sporting Monte-Carlo. 

0
MORE STORIES

Sat. March 24 – American Music Concert

Local News Staff Writer -
Saturday 24 March at 8.30 pm, Auditorium Rainier III: American Music – concert by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Kazuki Yamada.  On the programme:  Luciano Berio, Eric Montalbetti and Charles Ives.
St Paul's Church

Tues. Nov 7 – Talk on “What...

Local News Staff Writer -
Tuesday 7 November, 8 pm to 10 pm, Saint-Charles Church – Parish Hall Talk on “What form should Europe take post-Brexit?” by Father Pierre de Charentenay, Editor-in-Chief of the journal Etudes Information: 06 80 86 21 93