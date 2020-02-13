Ferrari launches a new F1 powerhouse

Friday, February 14, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Monaco is set to undergo intense storms and blistering heat once again this year, according to Focus Météo.
Charles Leclerc shared the unveiling on his official Instagram page, writing “New season, new car, new overall but same colour.”
View this post on Instagram
New season, new car, new overall but same colour ❤️ 📸: @mcampelli @calloalbanese
Monegasque champion Charles Leclerc has unveiled Ferrari’s new weapon for the 2020 Formula One season, and it’s called the SF1000.
Moët Hennessy has just announced they will be shifting to organic and sustainable practices, going so far as creating a ‘University of Living Soils’.
The In Your Element Wellness Festival is back in April for its second edition with classes and workshops at two locations in the Principality.
Italian designer Ermanno Scervino will be guest of honour at this year’s Monte-Carlo Fashion Week 2020, unveiling his latest resort collection during an exclusive fashion show at the Sporting Monte-Carlo.