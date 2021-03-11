Weather
14 ° C
14°C
9°C
Sunny Intervals
Thursday, March 11, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

14 Covid cases 10 Mar, 25 hospitalised, 11 in ICU, 73 home monitored, 1,875 recoveries, 26 deaths, 176 incidence rate, 8,449 people vaccinated

Ferrari reveals Leclerc’s new wheels

Ferrari reveals Leclerc’s new wheels

By Stephanie Horsman - March 11, 2021

Ferrari has unveiled its new Formula 1 car which will be driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlo Sainz for the 2021-22 racing season and which they hope is a vast improvement on last season’s disappointing model.

After a ridiculously bad season in 2020-21, Ferrari has completely revamped its newest Formula 1 car with a new powertrain – last year’s biggest weakness – a more aerodynamic chassis and a different layout of internal power unit components in the hope they can recapture their magic.

The new car, called the SF21, will be piloted by Team Ferrari’s stars Charles Leclerc and the newly arrived Carlos Sainz Jr, who replaced Sebastian Vettel at the end of last season.

Ferrari’s new SF21

Ferrari’s signature red dominates the exterior, with a bit of burgundy blending in toward the back end, in a nod to the team’s early days and their 1,000th Grand Prix look to go along with the new streamlined appearance. The rear of the car dramatically curves inward, and the floor features carbon fibre work new for this season. The nose has also been significantly altered with two louvred wings and a bit of a nose job to improve airflow.

Above the driver’s head are newly designed airbox inlets. Still triangular in shape, they are split down the middle with two smaller intakes on each side, indicating more cooling components above the engine. This design allows more space in the sidepods, which are decidedly trimmer.

With this new car and a new team, Ferrari may be in a better position to recapture their mojo in the upcoming Formula 1 season.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleElectronic signatures for Monaco businesses
Next articleLife after the Covid crisis

Editors pics

March 11, 2021 | Business & Finance

Life after the Covid crisis

The National Council has presented to the government its health crisis exit strategy, saying Monaco should be a role model in how it emerges from this unprecedented situation.

0
March 11, 2021 | Local News

Electronic signatures for Monaco businesses

The government is now offering Monaco’s businesses the option to use their new digital certificate delivery service as the next step toward the country’s total digital transition.

0
March 10, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco to boost arsenal with AstraZeneca vaccine

Vaccine stocks will be replenished in Monaco by the end of the week with the arrival of thousands more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of March.

0
March 10, 2021 | Local News

Tickets from €19 on Paris-Nice overnight train

French national railway SNCF has started selling tickets for the revived Paris-Nice overnight service with a launch date set for mid-April. 

0

daily

March 11, 2021 | Local News

Life after the Covid crisis

Cassandra Tanti

The National Council has presented to the government its health crisis exit strategy, saying Monaco should be a role model in how it emerges from this unprecedented situation.

0
March 11, 2021 | Local News

Ferrari reveals Leclerc’s new wheels

Stephanie Horsman

Ferrari has unveiled its new Formula 1 car which will be driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlo Sainz this racing season and which is hopefully a vast improvement on the last disappointing model.

0
March 11, 2021 | Local News

Electronic signatures for Monaco businesses

Stephanie Horsman

The government is now offering Monaco’s businesses the option to use their new digital certificate delivery service as the next step toward the country’s total digital transition.

0
March 10, 2021 | Local News

Monaco to boost arsenal with AstraZeneca vaccine

Cassandra Tanti

Vaccine stocks will be replenished in Monaco by the end of the week with the arrival of thousands more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of March.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco wins gaming expo

Local News Staff Writer -

gaming-516938_1280Monaco will be hosting the World Gaming Expo (WGE) in December, a trade show with top-end exhibitors and high-quality conferences.

From December 6 to 8, WGE 2017 will attract gaming industry professionals from across the world to showcase new products and services, as well as offering several networking opportunities over the three days.

Two hundred of the sector’s leading companies and many professional service providers will be exhibiting, including software developers and financial advisers.

A full conference programme will be an important part of the Expo, highlighting new challenges and opportunities, the organisers say. 

Monaco, renowned for its prestigious casinos, conventions and cultural events, has been chosen as the venue since it's seen as the world’s premier destination for luxury.

Organisers are hoping that the annual visit of WGE to the Grimaldi Forum will become a prominent feature in the Monaco calendar. 

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=17978

 

World premier podium at Top Marques Monaco

Local News Staff Writer -
Top Marques Monaco will open next month with three world premieres: the McLaren Grand Tourer, Ferox’s Azaris and the Zacaria.