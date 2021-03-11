Ferrari reveals Leclerc’s new wheels

Monaco will be hosting the World Gaming Expo (WGE) in December, a trade show with top-end exhibitors and high-quality conferences.

From December 6 to 8, WGE 2017 will attract gaming industry professionals from across the world to showcase new products and services, as well as offering several networking opportunities over the three days.

Two hundred of the sector’s leading companies and many professional service providers will be exhibiting, including software developers and financial advisers.

A full conference programme will be an important part of the Expo, highlighting new challenges and opportunities, the organisers say.

Monaco, renowned for its prestigious casinos, conventions and cultural events, has been chosen as the venue since it's seen as the world’s premier destination for luxury.

Organisers are hoping that the annual visit of WGE to the Grimaldi Forum will become a prominent feature in the Monaco calendar.

