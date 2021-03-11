Ferrari reveals Leclerc’s new wheels

Thursday, March 11, 2021
14 Covid cases 10 Mar, 25 hospitalised, 11 in ICU, 73 home monitored, 1,875 recoveries, 26 deaths, 176 incidence rate, 8,449 people vaccinated
The National Council has presented to the government its health crisis exit strategy, saying Monaco should be a role model in how it emerges from this unprecedented situation.
Ferrari has unveiled its new Formula 1 car which will be driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlo Sainz this racing season and which is hopefully a vast improvement on the last disappointing model.
The government is now offering Monaco’s businesses the option to use their new digital certificate delivery service as the next step toward the country’s total digital transition.
Vaccine stocks will be replenished in Monaco by the end of the week with the arrival of thousands more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of March.
Monaco will be hosting the World Gaming Expo (WGE) in December, a trade show with top-end exhibitors and high-quality conferences.
From December 6 to 8, WGE 2017 will attract gaming industry professionals from across the world to showcase new products and services, as well as offering several networking opportunities over the three days.
Two hundred of the sector’s leading companies and many professional service providers will be exhibiting, including software developers and financial advisers.
A full conference programme will be an important part of the Expo, highlighting new challenges and opportunities, the organisers say.
Monaco, renowned for its prestigious casinos, conventions and cultural events, has been chosen as the venue since it's seen as the world’s premier destination for luxury.
Organisers are hoping that the annual visit of WGE to the Grimaldi Forum will become a prominent feature in the Monaco calendar.