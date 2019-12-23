Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
There is something particularly special about cocktails designed for the colder, winter months.
“Winter is an exciting time for delicious drinks because there are so many options,” says Nico Timmermans, founder of cocktail catering company The Buckrider. “From a hot or creamy cocktail, to the addition of spices, smoke and herbs, festive cocktails are complex but surprisingly easy to prepare.”
Monaco Life has teamed up with The Buckrider to bring you our top cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests – tried, tested and perfectly balanced. Make yours the best festive party this year!
A smokey cocktail is delicious but also ads a bit of drama to impress guests. You can also make this drink without the smoke.
Ingredients
60 ml Woodford bourbon
30ml Red vermouth (Carpano’s Antica Formula or Martini Rosso)
1 bar spoon of maraschino cherry juice. We use Luxardo or Amarena Fabbri.
Method
Combine all the ingredients in a mixing glass or a jug filled with ice, stir for about 30 seconds and serve in a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with 1 or 2 maraschino cherries on a tooth pick.
Smoke
When smoking the drink, simply ignite a small pile of hickory wood and place a coupe glass directly over them. Allow to sit while you combine the drink.
A well balanced and refreshing champagne cocktail to start the evening.
Ingredients:
40ml Gin
20 ml Lemon juice
20 ml Sugar syrup
Dry Champagne
Method
Shake all the ingredients except the Champagne and double strain into a flute. Top with Champagne and garnish with a lemon twist, or no garnish at all is also fine.
An after dinner classic! This drink was very popular in the early 20th century. The powerful cognac cuts through this delicious creamy cocktail which also features a hint of chocolate. The garnish of freshly grated nutmeg perfectly finishes this fine cocktail.
Ingredients
30ml Cognac
30ml Cream
30ml Cacao liqueur
Method:
Shake all ingredients and double strain into a chilled coupe glass.
Grate nutmeg on top of the drink before serving.
Picture a nice warm mug of mulled wine in front of a cracking fireplace while watching a Christmas movie. Now that we have set the mood, follow this recipe and enjoy the best mulled wine you have ever tasted!
Ingredients:
200gr Caster sugar
1 Orange (1 peel and all the juice)
1 Lemon (1 peel)
1 Lime (1 peel)
1 Vanilla pod
6 Cloves
1 Cinnamon stick (break in half)
1 Nutmeg (finely grated)
6 Star anis
100ml Spiced rum
2 bottles Red wine
Method
Set the rum and 1.5 bottles of wine aside.
Considered a modern classic, this cocktail was created by an Australian bartender named Sam Ross. The Penicillin combines smoky flavours with sweet honey and spicy ginger.
Ingredients:
50ml Bourbon
15ml Honey syrup
15ml Ginger syrup
20ml Lemon juice
Honey syrup:
Mix 2 parts honey with 1 part warm water and whisk until blended. Keep refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.
Ginger syrup:
200ml Water
400g Caster sugar
250g Ginger (around 2 large pieces of ginger thinly sliced)
Bring all ingredients to the boil in a small saucepan, stirring until the sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat and let sit, covered, for 20 to 30 minutes. Double-strain into a jar. Keep sealed in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.
For a stronger ginger flavour, grate some ginger into a small strainer and extract the juice by pressing it with the back of a spoon. Add to the syrup according to your taste, being careful not to make it too strong.
Method
Shake all the ingredients and double strain into a whisky glass filled with ice. Garnish with candied ginger or with a slice of lemon and fresh ginger. This recipe calls for a bar spoon full of a nice smokey Islay Scotch, we use Laphroaig.
Shaker:
If you don’t own a shaker then use a kilner jar, for example, or any container with a tight lid. Simply add the ingredients with ice and shake for about 10 seconds.
Bar spoon:
A bar spoon is a long-handled spoon used in bartending for mixing.
Chilling a glass:
While you combine the ingredients, you can either fill a glass with ice and discard the ice before serving, or wet a glass and place it in the freezer.
Double strain:
To double strain, place your regular strainer in/on the cocktail shaker and hold a fine mesh strainer by its handle over your glass.
