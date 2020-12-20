Weather
8 ° C
8°C
Sunday, December 20, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

8 new Covid cases on 18 Dec. brings total to 723: 8 hospitalised, 6 resident + 2 in ICU, 1 resident, 63 home monitored, 616 recoveries, 3 deaths

Festive period rules explained

Festive period rules explained

By Cassandra Tanti - December 20, 2020

New rules apply for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve in the Principality. Here is everything you need to know about the temporary relaxing of restrictions.

During a press conference on Friday, Minister of State Pierre Dartout clarified the slight adjustment to current health measures, as announced by Prince Albert on Thursday evening, in the run up to the end of year celebrations:

Christmas Eve

On 24th December, the curfew has been relaxed and will come into effect from 11.30pm until 6am. Restaurants will still have to be closed by 9.30pm and people will have a 30-minute reprieve to make their way home.

Christmas Day

On 25th December, restaurants will be allowed to stay open for one extra hour until 4pm for lunch service. However, the normal 9.30pm closing time still applies for dinner.

New Year’s Eve

On 31st December, restaurants will be allowed to stay open for one extra hour for lunch service, until 4pm.

Restaurants will also be able to remain open for one extra hour in the evening, with a mandatory closing time of 10.30pm.

However, the 8pm general curfew is still be in place, so people will have to provide proof of attendance from a cultural institution (9.30pm curfew) or restaurant if found to be outside of their homes.

Everyone entering the Principality on New Year’s Eve will be stopped and only residents, workers and visitors with a hotel reservation in the Principality will be allowed in.

All public gatherings are banned on 24th December and 31st December. Private parties in people’s homes are allowed, however the government does urge caution and common sense practices.

The government also confirmed that the current curfew and other health measures, including the mandatory wearing of masks in public spaces, will be extended until at least 15th January.

Sports

Sports venues and swimming pools were allowed to reopen on Saturday 19th December, in compliance with strict health rules that were developed during the previous deconfinement.

Training groups are limited to five people including the coach, while school sports activities are allowed to resume on 4th January, according to strict health protocols.

 

Photo: Minister of State Pierre Dartout, surrounded by the Minister of the Interior Patrice Cellario, and the Minister of Social Affairs and Health, Didier Gamerdinger. © Government Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

 

 

 

Despite a situation that seems under control, the minister of state reiterated his call for everyone’s vigilance, especially in the private sphere, and with a view to travel related to holidays.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleNew year, new hope

Editors pics

December 18, 2020 | Culture

Exclusive: Inside Prince Albert’s extravagant fundraising gala

Monaco Life goes behind the scenes of the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health to discover what it takes to put together the largest, most spectacular fundraising event in the Principality.

0
December 16, 2020 | Local News

Prince boosts emissions target by 5%

Monaco has just upped the ante in the fight against global warming, with Prince Albert raising the Principality’s target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 55% come the year 2030.  

0
December 16, 2020 | Local News

Watch auction to benefit water initiatives

One Drop and the Prince Albert Foundation can add over €1.7 million to their charity coffers after a wildly successful watch auction in New York fetched some astounding prices.

0
December 15, 2020 | Local News

Who are this year’s ROMAGE photography winners?

The results of the 2020 RAMOGE: Man and the Sea photography competition are in after record participation from artists coming from all around the world.

0

daily

December 20, 2020 | Local News

Festive period rules explained

Cassandra Tanti

New rules apply for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve in the Principality. Here is everything you need to know about the temporary relaxing of restrictions.

0
December 20, 2020 | Local News

New year, new hope

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s vaccination campaign is expected to be rolled out at the beginning of the school year with three priority groups given first access. Here is the latest information from the government.

0
December 18, 2020 | Local News

Money laundering tops National Council agenda

Stephanie Horsman

The National Council spent Wednesday discussing Bill No. 1008 and a report compiled by Thomas Brezzo concerning money laundering, terrorism financing and corruption.

0
December 18, 2020 | Local News

New ballet schedule

Stephanie Horsman

The Monte-Carlo Ballet will now be starting all performances at 4pm to ensure audiences can return home in time for the 9.30pm curfew.

0
MORE STORIES

Great results for IUM’s specialised Banking Degree

Local News Staff Writer -
iumbachfinance The results of the first "Monaco Banking and Financial Services” Bachelor Program, which was introduced in September 2016, showed very satisfactory results, with twelve out of 14 students completing their year. The success was welcomed on Tuesday evening by Didier Gamerdinger, Minister of Health and Social Affairs. The recently appointed minister thanked the Labour Directorate, representatives of the Monegasque Association of Financial Activities (AMAF), numerous professionals and Jean-Philippe Muller, Director of the International University of Monaco, all of whom had made major contributions to the course. This Bachelor's degree is the only professional banking diploma specific to the Principality, and is equivalent to a Bac+3. Part of its educational content is taught by professionals, a formula that meets the requirements and challenges of the Monegasque banking sector. The course reflects a concrete need for the labour market and is aimed primarily at Monegasques, residents of the Principality and young people from neighbouring communes. Young graduates are immediately operational. Indeed, a dozen banking institutions welcomed them three days a week during the year while they attended IUM the other two days. The quality of the education provided by the IUM in addition to the effectiveness of the public-private relationship have made this new option very worthwhile, the government said.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=16366

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=16653     …

On The Scene: La Condamine’s Shopping Guide...

Local News Louis Pisano, Style -
[caption id="attachment_21095" align="alignnone" width="640"]Eva Roje, Olga Barrale, IliyanPopova andTina-Lyberaki at Monaco Shopping Guide Creme de la Creme: La Condamine launch Eva Roje, Olga Barrale, Iliyan Popova and Tina Lyberaki at LULL's Monaco Shopping Guide Crème de la Crème: La Condamine launch[/caption] Last night, tucked back on the Rue de Millo in the newly revamped LULL showroom boutique, the Monaco Shopping Guide Creme de la Creme: La Condamine launched. Olga Barrale, the glam PR behind some of Monaco’s coolest events, and Yannick Barrale of LULL Boutique played host for the evening as guests perused the racks of Maison Noir fur coats and vintage Levi’s. The Crème de la Crème guide is a comprehensive shopping guide with a directory of La Condamine’s best addresses from boutiques to nightlife and restaurants in the quartier, to interviews with Monaco notables in French and English. This edition features Chantal Thomas fashion designer/founder of her eponymous lingerie brand and the mind behind MONARK club, and Michelin starred chef Xavier Mathieu of RICE in Les Halles Gourmandes. The cover created by Kemsky features Grace Kelly in traditional Monaco red and white with her namesake Hermes bag, sauntering through the street, shopping bags in hand, while Princess Caroline and Karl Lagerfeld chat in the background. [caption id="attachment_21096" align="alignnone" width="640"]Yannick Barrale between Thomas and Anthony from Emilys Cookies Yannick Barrale between Thomas and Anthony from Emilys Cookies[/caption] [caption id="attachment_21099" align="alignnone" width="568"]Yana Weiman Yana Weiman[/caption] Among the champagne sipping guests was Miss Vice-Russia and L’Officiel cover star Yana Weiman in a blush coloured perforated MAJE brand dress that complimented her summer tan. Yana accessorised with classic Valentino Rockstud sandals and a gold Chanel mini. Checking out the carefully-curated offerings in LULL Boutique, I spotted web influencers and reality stars Martika Caringella and Julian Guirado from Moundir et les Apprentis Aventuriers 2, who dished to me about starring in the upcoming television show Les Marseillais VS Le Reste du Monde 2, and Martika’s upcoming jewellery range “Pieces of My Religion”. The model donned a gold necklace from the collection featuring religious symbols from different religions with a printed ALLYSON dress while Julian kept it simple with a white shirt, fitted trousers and Gucci slip-ons. [caption id="attachment_21098" align="alignnone" width="615"]Reality stars Martika Caringella and Julien Guirado Reality stars Martika Caringella and Julien Guirado[/caption] During the evening I had the chance to chat with Olga, notably clad in total Chanel while balancing her young daughter. I asked her about her luxury blog entitled “HAUTE TODAY” which she described to me as just a collection of things that she is interested in. From cars with artificial intelligence to the latest Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda collections and to the promotion of Mexico City in Monaco as a luxury destination during the Grand Prix, Olga Barrale has her eye on innovation in the luxury sector. Showing me how she and Yannick transformed the boutique into a multi-purpose space complete with a multimedia production studio and tailoring area they are blazing a trail in Monaco when it comes to creating “shopping experiences”. A favourite of Monaco hotel concierges, you can get your copy of Crème de La Crème on Monaco newsagents, the tourism office, and Condamine shops. Instagram sensation and style blogger Louis Pisano writes SuperficialLivingDiary.com. Article first published August 31, 2017.

RELATED 

https://monacolife.net/?p=20928  