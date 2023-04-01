Fiery car crash in Monaco tunnel kills three

Three people have been tragically killed in an early morning car accident in the Louis II tunnel in Monaco.

The accident occurred at around 4.16am Saturday 1st April when a car lost control in the tunnel and hit the concrete wall near the Rainier III Auditorium.

According to a statement released by the Monaco Government, the vehicle immediately burst into flames with three occupants inside.

The fire was eventually brought under control by a team of 30 firefights from Monaco.

Heavy smoke from the accident spread to adjacent buildings, situated above the ‘Grand Prix tunnel’. Around 10 people were treated on site by emergency services.

“For the time being, the situation has stabilised and the Louis II Tunnel remains closed to traffic,” said the government in the statement released at 8.30am. “The Prince’s Government sends its most sincere condolences to the families of the victims.”

An investigation into the cause of the fatal accident is underway.

Photo by Monaco Life